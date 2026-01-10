PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sequim bounces back with win over Vikings

Sequim’s Gracie Chartraw (14) scored 34 points to help lead the Wolves to a 66-40 over league rival North Kitsap on Friday. In on this play are North Kitsap’s Addison Jess (42) and Jasmine Sunnenberg (12). (Emily Mathiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)

SEQUIM — The Sequim girls basketball team bounced back from a loss with an emphatic 66-40 victory over North Kitsap at home Friday night.

Gracie Chartaw especially came back from a rough shooting night Tuesday against Port Angeles with a fantastic stat line nearing a quadruple-double against North Kitsap. She hit four 3-pointers and scored 34 points to go with eight rebounds, eight assists and seven steals. She shot 14-for-25 from the floor (56 percent).

“The girls played well as a team on both sides of the court,” said coach Joclyn Julmist.

The Wolves started out fast, getting out to a 21-7 lead after one quarter. They also finished strong by outscoring the Vikings 20-10 in the fourth.

Jordyn Julmist had 15 points, while coach Julmist said Hailey Wagner had an “amazing game on defense.” She had six points and seven rebounds, five of them on the offensive end.

The win also kept Sequim in thid place in the Olympic League. The Wolves (4-2, 4-4) play at last-place Bremerton (0-6 1-9) on Tuesday.

Sequim (4-2, 4-4)

Sequim 66, North Kitsap 40

Seq. 21 14 11 20 — 66

NK 7 14 9 10 — 40

Sequim (66) — Chartraw 34, Julmist 15, Wagner 6, Robinson 5, Barros 2, Mixon 2, Owens 2.

Port Angeles 56, Bremerton 9

PORT ANGELES — Now firmly planted as the first-place team in the Olympic League, the Port Angeles girls basketball team thoroughly dominated a weak Bremerton squad 56-9 at home.

That’s right, the Riders allowed just nine points all game. This coming two days after beating previously unbeaten in league Bainbridge on the road.

Bremerton took just 30 shots all game, making just four (13.3 percent).

“We played man-man and pressed most of the first quarter; our 2-3 zone that we played the rest of the game was just as effective in picking up steals and denying the Knights good scoring options,” said coach Michael Poindexter. “We platooned during most of the game, so all girls were able to get roughly equal time on the floor, something we’ve really been needing. The energy our players had on the floor and bench was outstanding.”

Teanna Clark had one of her best games of the year with 18 points, seven steals and five assists. Lindsay Smith likewise had a solid game with 14 points, six rebounds and four steals. Mikkhia Stevens had five steals and four assists. A total of nine Riders scored as everyone got to play a lot of minutes.

Port Angeles (5-0, 7-5) next plays at Kingston (4-2, 8-3) on Tuesday.

Port Angeles 56, Bremerton 9

Brem. 2 2 2 3 — 9

Port Angeles 21 12 17 6 — 56

Port Angeles (56) — Clark 18, Smith 14, Moses 6, Schmidt 4, Doherty 4, Bourland 4, Stevens 2, Politika 2, Walton 2.

Neah Bay 93, Crescent 10

JOYCE — There was no rust for the three-time defending 1B state champion Neah Bay girls, who played for the first time in 11 days, beating Crescent 93-10 Friday in league play.

The balanced Red Devils had four players in double figures and seven players who scored at least six.

Angel Halttunen scored 18 to lead the Red Devils. Cerise Moss shot 5-for-10 on her 3-pointers to core 17, while Qwaapeys Greene had 16. Wiinuk Martin scored 12, while Lillie Yallup scored nine and Caylee Moss eight.

Crescent was led by Naomii Sprague and Lexi Dunavant with four each.

Neah Bay (9-2) hosted Lummi on Saturday afternoon and next plays Clallam Bay at home at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Crescent (7-7) plays at Clallam Bay at 5:45 p.m. Friday.

In other girls scores from Friday, East Jefferson beat Life Christian 52-42. For updates on the weekend’s prep games, check www.peninsuladailynews.com and in our Monday e-edition.

Neah Bay 93, Crescent 10

NB 27 26 20 20 — 93

Cres. 3 2 0 5 — 10

Neah Bay (93) — Halttunen 18, Cerise Moss 17, Greene 16, Martin 12, Yallup 9, Caylee Mos 8, McGimpsey 6.

Crescent (10) — Sprague 4, Dunavant 4, White 2.