PREP BOYS ROUNDUP: Sequim pulls away from Bulldogs in fourth quarter

BELFAIR — Sequim came away with the win by coming through with a strong fourth quarter defensive performance in a 59-49 road win over North Mason, keeping pace with the other frontrunners in the Olympic League.

“Solomon played great defense, especially in the fourth quarter,” coach Craig Brooks said. “Mason [Rapelje] scored the ball well (21 points). Zeke [Schmadeke] and Hunter [Tennell] rebounded incredibly hard, and Andy Reynolds was two free throws away from his third double-double in a row.

“North Mason played tough. Their defense turned us over, and every time we got a lead, they fought back. It was back-and-fourth all game,” Brooks said.

Sequim (6-3, 6-8) will play at Bainbridge (7-1, 10-4) on Friday.

Sequim 59, North Mason 49

Sequim 15 8 16 20 — 59

North Mason 11 14 13 10 — 49

Sequim (59) — Rapelje 21, Sheppard 17, Reynolds 8, Bacchus 5, Schmadeke 3, Tennell 2.

Bainbridge 61, Port Angeles 46

BAINBRIDGE — Without post Brock Hope (flu), the Roughriders couldn’t overcome a slow start on the Spartans’ senior night Tuesday.

Port Angeles trailed 37-20 at halftime but managed to cut the Bainbridge lead to six points during the third quarter.

“We missed some shots we normally make in the first half,” coach Kevin Ruble said. “We were without Brock due to the flu.”

Reserve Abe Brenkman continued to play well while spelling Hope in the lineup.

“Abe continues to get better,” Ruble said. “He played a great game for us. Great defense, he flies around and makes plays and he’s starting to finish more offensively. You can tell he’s making a leap.”

Brody Pierce led the Riders with 13 points, while Hunter Flores added 12.

Port Angeles (7-3, 9-6) hosts Olympic (3-6, 5-8) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Port Angeles 10 10 16 10 — 46

Bainbridge 20 17 10 — 61

Port Angeles (46) — Pierce 13, Flores 12, Ruddell 8, Brenkman 8, Benoit 3, Gedelman.

No. 7 Bear Creek 71, East Jefferson 30

REDMOND — The Rivals struggled in their fourth game against a team ranked in the top 10 of the state’s Class 1A RPI.

“It was a rough game for us,” coach Alex Little said.

“They’re a really good, really mature team. We struggled early and they didn’t miss an opportunity to take advantage. Our group wasn’t able to find a response, and it got worse before it got better.

“Not great execution coupled with not great effort makes it really hard to compete with the better teams in the state,” Little said.

East Jefferson (2-2, 4-8) visits No. 10 Cascade Christian (9-4) on Saturday.

In other Tuesday games, Ilwaco beat Forks 51-37 and Quilcene beat Summit Atlas 54-40.