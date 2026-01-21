Sequim Wolves

PREP BOYS ROUNDUP: Sequim pulls away from Bulldogs in fourth quarter

BELFAIR — Sequim came away with the win by coming through with a strong fourth quarter defensive performance in a 59-49 road win over North Mason, keeping pace with the other frontrunners in the Olympic League.

“Solomon played great defense, especially in the fourth quarter,” coach Craig Brooks said. “Mason [Rapelje] scored the ball well (21 points). Zeke [Schmadeke] and Hunter [Tennell] rebounded incredibly hard, and Andy Reynolds was two free throws away from his third double-double in a row.

“North Mason played tough. Their defense turned us over, and every time we got a lead, they fought back. It was back-and-fourth all game,” Brooks said.

Sequim (6-3, 6-8) will play at Bainbridge (7-1, 10-4) on Friday.

Sequim 59, North Mason 49

Sequim 15 8 16 20 — 59

North Mason 11 14 13 10 — 49

Sequim (59) — Rapelje 21, Sheppard 17, Reynolds 8, Bacchus 5, Schmadeke 3, Tennell 2.

Bainbridge 61, Port Angeles 46

BAINBRIDGE — Without post Brock Hope (flu), the Roughriders couldn’t overcome a slow start on the Spartans’ senior night Tuesday.

Port Angeles trailed 37-20 at halftime but managed to cut the Bainbridge lead to six points during the third quarter.

“We missed some shots we normally make in the first half,” coach Kevin Ruble said. “We were without Brock due to the flu.”

Reserve Abe Brenkman continued to play well while spelling Hope in the lineup.

“Abe continues to get better,” Ruble said. “He played a great game for us. Great defense, he flies around and makes plays and he’s starting to finish more offensively. You can tell he’s making a leap.”

Brody Pierce led the Riders with 13 points, while Hunter Flores added 12.

Port Angeles (7-3, 9-6) hosts Olympic (3-6, 5-8) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bainbridge 61, Port Angeles 46

Port Angeles 10 10 16 10 — 46

Bainbridge 20 17 10 — 61

Port Angeles (46) — Pierce 13, Flores 12, Ruddell 8, Brenkman 8, Benoit 3, Gedelman.

No. 7 Bear Creek 71, East Jefferson 30

REDMOND — The Rivals struggled in their fourth game against a team ranked in the top 10 of the state’s Class 1A RPI.

“It was a rough game for us,” coach Alex Little said.

“They’re a really good, really mature team. We struggled early and they didn’t miss an opportunity to take advantage. Our group wasn’t able to find a response, and it got worse before it got better.

“Not great execution coupled with not great effort makes it really hard to compete with the better teams in the state,” Little said.

East Jefferson (2-2, 4-8) visits No. 10 Cascade Christian (9-4) on Saturday.

In other Tuesday games, Ilwaco beat Forks 51-37 and Quilcene beat Summit Atlas 54-40.

Previous
GYMNASTICS: PA’s Brown first in the all-around in home meet
Next
GIRLS PREP ROUNDUP: Sequim wins fifth straight league game

More in Sports

Port Angeles' Kenzie Moses is defended by Bainbridge Island's Jordan Gardner (21) and Allie Paulson-Houser (25) on Tuesday in Port Angeles. Moses had a 3-pointer as the Roughriders won 53-46 to remain unbeaten in the Olympic League. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Riders clutch down the stretch against Bainbridge

Port Angeles takes total control of first place

GIRLS PREP ROUNDUP: Sequim wins fifth straight league game

The Sequim girls basketball team won its fifth Olympic League… Continue reading

Sequim Wolves
PREP BOYS ROUNDUP: Sequim pulls away from Bulldogs in fourth quarter

Sequim came away with the win by coming through with… Continue reading

Port Angeles freshman Elyse Brown competes in the Roughriders' Olympic League home gymnastics meet at the Klahhane Gymnastics Center in Port Angeles on Monday. Brown finished first in the all-around and the Port Angeles team took third overall against Kingston, Bainbridge and North Kitsap. Sequim freshman Sequim Freshman Emily Bair placed seventh in the floor exercise and Port Angeles' Ryah Deleon was ninth on the floor. Coach Elizabeth DeFrang also said sophomores Mya Callis and Denise Galvan performed their best routines all season. The last league meet of the year is Jan. 30 at Bainbridge. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
GYMNASTICS: PA’s Brown first in the all-around in home meet

Port Angeles freshman Elyse Brown competes in the Roughriders’ Olympic League home… Continue reading

PREP BOWLING: Port Angeles wins regular season finale

Port Angeles capped off their regular season by beating… Continue reading

Port Angeles’ Edward Gillespie competes in the 100 breaststroke at the Swimvitational at the Olympic Aquatic Center in Silverdale. (Linda Adams)
BOYS SWIMMING: Roughriders third at Swimvitational

The Port Angeles boys swim team traveled to the Olympic… Continue reading

Morgan Politika, Port Angeles girls basketball.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Morgan Politika, Port Angeles girls basketball

There’s a lot of players who have helped the Port Angeles girls… Continue reading

PREP WRESTLING: Port Angeles boys third at WIAA Matman

The Port Angeles boys wrestling squad finished third at the… Continue reading

Peninsula College’s Haley Ostrander led the Pirates in scoring Saturday with 16 points against Edmonds. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula women extend streak to 44 games

The Peninsula College women’s basketball team used a suffocating… Continue reading

Sequim wolves
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Port Angeles romps over North Mason

Sequim holds off Kingston comeback attempt

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Port Angeles, Sequim extend winning streaks

Riders five straight and Wolves four straight

Seattle Seahawks Tyrice Knight (48), Ernest Jones IV (13) and Leonard Williams (99) celebrate during Seattle's 41-6 NFC divisional playoff victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on Saturday night. (Getty Images)
NFL PLAYOFFS: Yes, the Seahawks really are this good

In a back corner of the locker room, Patrick O’Connell… Continue reading