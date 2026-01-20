PREP BOWLING: Port Angeles wins regular season finale

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles capped off their regular season by beating North Mason 6-1 at Laurel Lanes on Monday.

The Roughriders knocked down 703 pins in game one and 751 in game two. It was only the second time this season that Port Angeles surpassed 700 pins in both games.

Leilah Franich’s two-game series of 329 (171-158) led the team, while Zoey Van Gordon was right behind with a 310 (160-150).

Another highlight of the match was senior Izzy Spencer recording a personal-best 200 in game two.

“I’m really proud of Izzy; and for her to accomplish this on senior night was really special,” said coach Becky Gundersen.

Kenadie Ring added a 264 (145-119) and Lucy Townsend rolled a 238 (114-124).

Postseason play begins on Friday as Port Angeles and Sequim compete in the Olympic League Tournament at All Star Lanes in Bremertion for an opportunity to advance to district.