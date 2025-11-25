PREP BOWLING: Port Angeles bowlers cruise past Sequim

Port Angeles’ Kenadie Ring competes against Sequim at Laurel Lanes on Monday, Ring bowled a 145 and 153 to help lead the Roughriders to a 7-0 win over the Wolves. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles girls bowling team got solid games from the trio of Zoey Van Gordon, Kenadie Ring and Leilah Franich in beating Sequim 7-0 at Laurel Lanes on Monday.

Technically, it was a home match for Sequim, which plays at Laurel Lanes.

Port Angeles won Game 1 713-493 and Game 2 614-526.

The Baker games were closer with Port Angeles eking out a 108-107 victory in the first Baker and winning 116-86 in the second. The Roughriders also won the total match pin count 1,551 to 1,212.

Van Gordon led all bowlers with a 316 pin count (175, 141). Ring bowled 288 (145, 143) and Franich 272 (148, 124). Lizzy Clark bowled a 118, Lucy Townsend a 116 and Izzy Spencer an 88.

“The team is recording some high scores, but we need to work on doing that more consistently,” said Port Angeles coach Becky Gundersen.

Sequim was led by Sallie and Sarah Alhadad. Sallie had a 229 (122, 107) and Sarah a 226 (119, 107).

Tilly Woods had the top game at 124 and her total score was 209. Mya Ostlund had a 190 (84, 106) and Bate Brovillard a 165 (83, 82).