PREP BASKETBALL: Roughriders stymied by Onalaska pressure, Jacoby

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles struggled in implementing every aspect of its pregame plan in a 74-52 nonleague girls basketball loss to Class 2B Onalaska at home Tuesday.

“Going into the game, our main concerns were handling the Loggers’ press, getting back on defense to limit their transition points and closing out on their outside shooters effectively,” Roughriders coach Michael Poindexter said. “We struggled in all three of those areas.”

Port Angeles turned the ball over 33 times.

“While some were caused by Onalaska’s press, a significant number were errant passes in the half-court game,” Poindexter said. “Even when we broke the Loggers’ press well, we seemed to have a hard time creating a good offensive rhythm in our possessions. Unfortunately, Onalaska scored 14 points on immediate scores off our turnovers.

“And while giving up 10 offensive rebounds wasn’t our worst effort of the season, Onalaska turned five of those into quick put-back buckets.”

The Riders turned things around a bit offensively coming out of the halftime break, scoring 18 points in the third quarter.

“However, Onalaska countered with a 27-point quarter, led by Emalie Jacoby, who had 16 points in the quarter, half of her game-high 32,” Poindexter said.

“Overall, it was the most we’ve struggled on defense in the last few years. We had trouble getting back in transition, closing out on shooters and giving up drives.”

Poindexter said Teanna Clark hit some tough inside shots to lead the Riders in scoring with 16 and in assists with five.

“Lindsay Smith had an efficient scoring night, shooting 60-percent from the field, scoring 14,” Poindexter said. “Her last basket of the game put her over 1,000 points as a Roughrider. She led us in rebounds with seven and steals with four.

“Mikkhia Stevens had a strong overall game, and Morgan Politika scored all of her eight points in a good second half offensively.

While we saw some effects of the game being our first in 10 days, the story of the night was Onalaska’s consistently strong play on both ends of the floor, and Emalie Jacoby’s stellar scoring effort.

Onalaska 74, Port Angeles 52

Ony. 17 20 27 10 — 74

PA 7 13 18 14 —52

PA (52) — Clark 16, Smith 14, Politika 8, Stevens 6, Manson 4, Moses 2, Walton 1, Doherty 1, Bourland.

WRESTLING: East Jefferson places two wrestlers at Hammerhead Invite

