PREP BASKETBALL: Port Angeles girls hold off stubborn Buccaneers

KINGSTON — The Roughriders girls basketball team shot the ball well on 2-point tries and hit the boards to get past a pesky bunch of Buccaneers on Tuesday.

“One advantage we felt that we had was our inside scoring ability against the shorter Bucs,” coach Michael Poindexter said.

“We were able to get the ball inside consistently in the game, shooting nearly 50 percent from 2-point range. Lindsay Smith and Sariah Doherty were consistently effective inside. We used our offensive rebounding advantage to score 11 points in the game directly off putbacks,” Poindexter said.

Smith led the way with 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals.

Doherty posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards.

Kingston’s outside scoring, driving ability and transition offense all were effective, particularly off defensive rebounds late in the game.

“… Their transition success off their defensive rebounds and our open-court turnovers kept [Kingston] in the game until the final minute,” Poindexter said.

“Morgan Politika had all seven of her points in the fourth quarter, which helped stave off Kingston’s comeback. Teanna Clark had an excellent all-around game of eight points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. Mikkhia Stevens did a good job defensively in the second half against Tati Fontes-Lawrence, one of the quicker guards in our league,” he said.

Port Angeles (6-0, 8-5) hosts North Mason (2-5, 4-8) on Friday looking to remain all alone in first place in the Olympic League.

Port Angeles 59, Kingston 48

PA 10 15 18 16 — 59

King. 6 14 7 21 — 48

Port Angeles (59) — Smith 23, Doherty 13, Clark 8, Politika 7, Bourland 4, Stevens 2, Manson 2, Schmidt, Walton, Moses.

Forks 66, North Beach 19

OCEAN SHORES — Chloe Gaydeski scored a career-high 22 points and the Spartans dispatched the Hyaks in a road contest Tuesday.

“We focused on who was going to step up and fill some new roles [while leading scorer Bailey Johnson is out with an injury] and it was a good chance to get some people going,” coach David Hurn said. “Chloe stepped up in a big way offensively.”

Karee Neel added 13 points for Forks.

“Karee is a guard we have faith and trust in who has been injured this season. She showed the potential she can offer,” Hurn said. “Defensively, our rotations were good, we were aggressive in the passing lanes and we did what we needed to do to put them away.”

Forks (3-0, 7-7) hosts Chief Leschi tonight.

Forks 66, North Beach 19

Forks 19 22 7 18 — 66

North Beach 5 1 6 7 19

Forks (66) — Gaydeski 22, Neel 13, Crowder 9, H. Rondeau 8, Dilley 8, B. Rondeau 2, Peters 2, Woody 2.

Sequim 59, Bremerton 31

BREMERTON — The Sequim girls basketball team nearly doubled up Bremerton, getting four players in double figures and a fantastic game from Jordyn Julmist.

Sequim got up 40-13 at halftime, then cruised in the second half, resting players because the Wolves had to play back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday’s game at home against Olympic was a makeup contest.

Julmist had her best game of the season, coming within one assist of an incredibly rare quadruple-double in Tuesday’s 59-31 road win. She scored 14 points, had 11 steals, pulled down 10 rebounds and had nine assists.

Coach Joclin Julmist said Kaiya Robinson also had her best game of the year with 14 points and three steals. Gracie Chartaw also scored 13 to go with seven rebounds and three steals.

Hailey Wagner added 11 points and six rebounds.

With the victory, Sequim remained in third place in the Olympic League.

Result of the Olympic game was after press deadline. Sequim (5-2, 5-4) next plays Friday, hosting Kingston (4-3, 8-5) at 6 p.m.

Sequim 59, Bremerton 31

Seq. 16 24 11 8 — 59

Brem. 5 8 8 10 — 31

Sequim (59) — Julmist 14, Robinson 13, Chartraw 13, Wagner 11, Mixon 4, Rhynes 3, Sterrett 1.

Girls Bowling Olympic 6, Port Angeles 1

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles girls bowling team got good games from Zoey Van Gordon and Leilah Franich, but lost 6-1 to Olympic.

Van Gorden bowled a 282 (157, 125), while Franich bowled a 261 (153, 108). Lucy Townsend bowled 248 (113, 135) and Izzy Spencer 240 (116, 124). Finally, Brooklyn McKnight bowled 228 (114, 114).

Olympic won the first game 675-653 and the second 718-606. Port Angeles won the first Baker 146-111, but lost the second Baker 162-108. Finally, Olympic had a higher pin count of 1,666 to 1,513.

Port Angeles and Sequim face off at 3 p.m. today at Laurel Lanes.