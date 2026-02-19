Sequim Wolves

PREP BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Sequim rally comes up short against Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE — Sequim started strong, suffered a lull before the Wolves played themselves back into the contest, but ultimately didn’t have the energy to complete a double-digit comeback in a 77-66 West Central District 3 Tournament boys basketball quarterfinal on Wednesday night.

The Wolves (10-11) will now host rival Port Angeles (11-10) tonight at 8 p.m. in a loser-out contest at Rick Kaps Gymnasium. The teams split the season series, each winning on their respective home court, 58-55 for Port Angeles on Jan. 6 and 71-66 for Sequim on Jan. 30. A Neah Bay girls playoff game will be played at 6 p.m. in the same gym.

Open looks were there in the early going for Sequim on the road against fellow Olympic League opponent, league runner-up Bainbridge (16-5) as Mason Rapelje connected on a 3-pointer and Solomon Sheppard penetrated inside against the Spartans initial 2-3 zone defense for an impressive two-handed slam dunk in traffic and a 9-4 Wolves’ lead.

Bainbridge is now coached by former North Kitsap state championship winner Scott Orness, and like his Vikings teams, these Spartans are a composed group and weren’t rattled by the early deficit.

Olympic League first-team sophomore Ryan Rohrbacher heated up, hitting two of Bainbridge’s three 3-point buckets during a 15-2 Spartans run to take a 19-13 lead.

Early foul trouble led Bainbridge to cash in at the free-throw line in the second quarter as the Spartans connected on 9-of-10 freebies

Rohrbacher had eight more in the second quarter and 6-foot-8 Kethan Reed added seven more as Bainbridge went up 43-32 at halftime.

Sheppard wasn’t finished, however, as the senior scored 13 of his game-high 28 points in the third quarter, including knocking down all eight free-throw attempts.

After two pairs of Hunter Tennell free throws and Sheppard free throws cut the lead to six 52-46 late in the third.

A pair of unexpected short jump shots inside by freshman Paddy Brooks lifted Sequim to within three at 64-61, midway through the fourth, but the Wolves couldn’t get the stops they needed defensively or hit enough shots on the offensive end in the final minutes to sustain the comeback attempt.

Rapelje scored 14. Rohrbacher had 23 for Bainbridge and Reed 25.

Bainbridge 77, Sequim 66

Sequim 16 16 23 11 — 66

Bainbridge 19 24 21 13 — 77

Sequim (66) — Sheppard 28, Rapelje 14, Bacchus 6, Schmadeke 6, Tennell 6, Brooks 4, Buhrer 2.

Previous
PREP PLAYOFF BASKETBALL: Port Angeles boys dropped by Clover Park

More in Sports

Sequim Wolves
PREP BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Sequim rally comes up short against Bainbridge

Sequim started strong, suffered a lull before the Wolves played… Continue reading

Port Angeles Roughriders
PREP PLAYOFF BASKETBALL: Port Angeles boys dropped by Clover Park

The Port Angeles boys basketball team had trouble handling the… Continue reading

Neah Bay Red Devils
1B BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Neah Bay teams sweep in tournament openers

The Neah Bay boys and girls both moved into… Continue reading

Sequim's Gracie Chartraw was named the Olympic League MVP last week by the league's coaches. She is averaging 24.9 points a game for the Wolves. (Emily Mathiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)
Sequim’s Gracie Chartraw named girls basketball league MVP

Port Angeles’ Teanna Clark named league’s defensive player of the year

Sequim's Solomon Sheppard, left, and Mason Rapelje were both named to the Olympic League's first team last week. (Photos by Emily Matthiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)
ALL-LEAGUE BASKETBALL: Sequim’s Sheppard, Rapelje make first team

Port Angeles’ Pierce, Flores on second team

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Pair of Blairs headed to Mat Classic for Forks

A pair of Blairs will compete in wrestling this weekend… Continue reading

The Port Angeles boys 200-yard medley team of, from left, Miles Van Denburg, Patrick Ross, Thomas Jones and Edward Gillespie, won the District 3 title this weekend at Shore Aquatic Center in Port Angeles. (Sally Cole)
BOYS DISTRICT SWIM MEET: (updated) Port Angeles second at district

Riders send three relay teams, three individuals and a diver to state

Nolan Bacchus, Sequim basketball.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Nolan Bacchus, Sequim basketball

The Sequim boys basketball team had great balance in their District 3… Continue reading

Port Angeles' Miriam Cobb carries the ball against Klahowya in the third-place state tournament game Saturday in Federal Way. Port Angeles beat Klahowya 14-0 to finish third in the state in the program's inaugural year of existence. Also in on the play are Port Angeles' Pyper Alton (6) and Audrey Rudd (5). (Kevin Hanson/Enumclaw Courier-Herald)
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL: Port Angeles girls upset Klahowya, finish third at state

The Port Angeles girls flag football team got a… Continue reading

Port Angeles' Brock Hope goes up for a shot against the defense of Orting on Saturday in Port Angeles. The Roughriders won 48-33 to move on to the double-elimination phase of the District 3 2A tournament. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BASKETBALL: PA smothers Orting 48-33 to move on in playoffs

It wasn’t especially pretty, but the Port Angeles boys… Continue reading

Sequim coach Craig Brooks talks to Zeke Schmadeke (0) and Solomon Sheppard during the game Saturday in Sequim. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)
BOYS BASKETBALL: Sequim opens playoffs with huge win

Wolves beat Bulldogs 69-42; Forks’ Titus Rowley 32 points, 34 rebounds in victory

Peninsula College
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula splits pair of games on the road at Edmonds

The Peninsula College women won their 51st straight game in… Continue reading