PREP BASKETBALL: Neah Bay boys bomb away against Forks

NEAH BAY — The Neah Bay boys basketball team made 13 3-pointers and got a monster performance from Tyler Swan in beating Forks 90-52.

It was the sixth straight win for the Red Devils and their third straight game with at least 90 points. Now with a record of 13-3, the Red Devils have climbed up to No. 7 in the state in Ratings Percentage Index among 1B schools.

The Red Devils shot 13-for-35 on their 3-pointers and got off 85 total shots. Swan shot 7-for-17 on his treys and finished with 35 points. He also pulled down 15 rebounds.

LeAnthony Jimmicum shot 3-for-5 on his treys and finished with 11 points, while Mathias Greene hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 12.

Eugene Ray had nine points and six rebounds, while Daniel Cumming had eight points and five rebounds.

For Forks, Titus Rowley had 22 points, shooting 10-for-14 from the field, but he was the only Spartan in double figures. Noah Foster had five points.

Neah Bay next plays at Clallam Bay (10-6) at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Forks (4-2, 10-6) returns to Pacific 2B League play with a game at North Beach (1-5, 5-11) on Thursday.

Neah Bay 90, Forks 52

Forks 9 15 18 10 — 52

NB 18 19 27 26 — 90

Forks (52) — T. Rowley 22, Foster 5, M. Rowley 4, Gaydeski 4, Reyes 4, Barajas 3, Clark 3, Bennett 3, Ramsey 2, Coberly 2.

Neah Bay (90) — Swan 35, M. Greene 12, Jimmicum 11, E. Ray 9, Cumming 8, A. Greene 6, Chartraw 4, F. Ray 4, Arnold 1.

Girls Basketball Ocosta 48, Crescent 37

OCOSTA — The Crescent girls basketball team hung tough with Ocosta, but an injury late in the game gave the edge to the Wildcats, who went on to win 48-37.

“It was a good, good game,” said Crescent coach Brian Shimko. “We battled them really well.”

Senior Lexi Dunavant, who was having a solid game with 10 points and 11 rebounds, rolled her ankle in the fourth quarter and was replaced by one of Crescent’s eighth graders. That turned out to be too big of a loss to overcome down the stretch for the Loggers.

Fellow senior Naomii Sprague scored 23 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers. She also had eight steals.

“[Dunavant] was scoring for us inside. Both seniors had really good games,” Shimko said.

The Loggers’ (8-9) game against Lake Quinault on Friday was canceled. Crescent’s next game is at Forest Ridge next Monday.

Ocosta 48, Crescent 37

Cres. 10 12 6 9 — 37

Oco. 15 16 6 11 — 48

Crescent (37) — Sprague 23, Dunavant 10, Chester 2, Kneiss 2.

KLAHHANE GYMNASTICS: Local gymnasts college a trove of medals

