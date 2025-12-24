PREP BASKETBALL: East Jefferson boys make strides with strong first half

PORT TOWNSEND — East Jefferson put together one of its best performances of the season, leading a Cascade Christian team with state-tournament aspirations at the halftime break before fading in a 68-51 Nisqually League boys basketball loss to the Cougars on Tuesday.

“Proud of our effort,” coach Alex Little said.

“We’ve been asking for more competitive energy, and tonight was the longest stretch we’ve managed to put together so far this year.

“We didn’t sustain it long enough, but we showed what we’re capable of when we do.”

Little said the team’s solid offensive performance in the first half — 37 points — was a result of the Rivals’ defensive effort.

“When we defend and rebound with great energy, it flows into our offensive possessions,” Little said. “I thought our guys came out and fought hard and really battled for most of the game.

“We’ll keep growing. We’ll keep learning how to play hard. It wasn’t enough for a win tonight, but it’s a big step in the right direction.”

Luke O’Hara led East Jefferson with 22 points, including knocking down three 3-pointers. Julius Mercado also connected on three 3-pointers and added 21 points.

“Luke and Julius are two guys we’ve asked to bring more defensively,” Little said.

“They both played with a defensive focus and intensity we haven’t seen yet, and it carried to the offensive side of the ball for both of them.

“Reese [Williamson] continued to prove he belongs out there and brought added spark and toughness. Asher [Little] and Landon [Hoppe] both got into early foul trouble and had severely limited minutes as a result. Kaleb [Kruse] and Jett [Shockley] stepped in to fill those minutes and took full advantage. A great team effort.”

East Jefferson (1-4) hosts University Prep in a nonleague contest at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at Port Townsend High School.

Cascade Christian 68, East Jefferson 51

CC 15 19 23 10 — 68

EJ 19 18 7 7— 51

Cascade Christian — McNicol 20, Lowe 18, Therble 14, Howerton 6, Tripp 5, Gopal 3, Lindermore 1

East Jefferson — O’Hara 22, Mercado 21, Williamson 4, Hoppe 4.

Girls Basketball Neah Bay 77, Sequim 43

SEQUIM — The Class 1B Red Devils picked up their fourth win in five games over teams from larger classificiations with a blowout win over the Wolves on Tuesday.

“They are a really good team. Our girls played hard, but they shot the lights out,” Sequim coach Joclin Julmist said.

Q Greene led Neah Bay with 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Cerise Moss hit 5-of-9 3-point shots and scored 17 with three rebounds for the Red Devils.

Angel Halttunen added 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Gracie Chartraw led Sequim with 29 points and four steals.

“Gracie played well looking to take the ball to the basket,” Julmist said.

Jordyn Julmist added five points, six rebounds and played great defense with three steals and two blocked shots.

“It was a good game to see where we are at,” Julmist said.

The Red Devils (7-1) play Pe Ell at Adna at 4 p.m. Monday.

The Wolves (2-1, 3-3) visit rival Port Angeles on Jan. 6.

Neah Bay 77, Sequim 43

Neah Bay 22 20 25 10 — 77

Sequim 9 15 7 12 — 43

Neah Bay — Q. Greene 18, Ce. Moss 17, A. Halttunen 14, W.Martin 10, Ca. Moss 7, Yallup 5, D. Greene 3, H. Martin 3, B. McGimpsey, D. Halttunen, Johnson.

Sequim — Chartraw 29, Julmist 5, Robinson 3, Wagner 2, Baros 2, Whitehead 2, Adkisson, Mixon, Sterrett, Rhynes.

