Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News East Jefferson’s Luke O’Hara drains a 3-pointer from the top of the key over the outstretched arm of a Cascade Christian opponent during a Nisqually League game at Bruce Blevins Gymnasium.

Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News East Jefferson’s Luke O’Hara drains a 3-pointer from the top of the key over the outstretched arm of a Cascade Christian opponent during a Nisqually League game at Bruce Blevins Gymnasium.

PREP BASKETBALL: East Jefferson boys make strides with strong first half

Neah Bay blows out Sequim girls

PORT TOWNSEND — East Jefferson put together one of its best performances of the season, leading a Cascade Christian team with state-tournament aspirations at the halftime break before fading in a 68-51 Nisqually League boys basketball loss to the Cougars on Tuesday.

“Proud of our effort,” coach Alex Little said.

“We’ve been asking for more competitive energy, and tonight was the longest stretch we’ve managed to put together so far this year.

“We didn’t sustain it long enough, but we showed what we’re capable of when we do.”

Little said the team’s solid offensive performance in the first half — 37 points — was a result of the Rivals’ defensive effort.

“When we defend and rebound with great energy, it flows into our offensive possessions,” Little said. “I thought our guys came out and fought hard and really battled for most of the game.

“We’ll keep growing. We’ll keep learning how to play hard. It wasn’t enough for a win tonight, but it’s a big step in the right direction.”

Luke O’Hara led East Jefferson with 22 points, including knocking down three 3-pointers. Julius Mercado also connected on three 3-pointers and added 21 points.

“Luke and Julius are two guys we’ve asked to bring more defensively,” Little said.

“They both played with a defensive focus and intensity we haven’t seen yet, and it carried to the offensive side of the ball for both of them.

“Reese [Williamson] continued to prove he belongs out there and brought added spark and toughness. Asher [Little] and Landon [Hoppe] both got into early foul trouble and had severely limited minutes as a result. Kaleb [Kruse] and Jett [Shockley] stepped in to fill those minutes and took full advantage. A great team effort.”

East Jefferson (1-4) hosts University Prep in a nonleague contest at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at Port Townsend High School.

Cascade Christian 68, East Jefferson 51

CC 15 19 23 10 — 68

EJ 19 18 7 7— 51

Cascade Christian — McNicol 20, Lowe 18, Therble 14, Howerton 6, Tripp 5, Gopal 3, Lindermore 1

East Jefferson — O’Hara 22, Mercado 21, Williamson 4, Hoppe 4.

Girls Basketball Neah Bay 77, Sequim 43

SEQUIM — The Class 1B Red Devils picked up their fourth win in five games over teams from larger classificiations with a blowout win over the Wolves on Tuesday.

“They are a really good team. Our girls played hard, but they shot the lights out,” Sequim coach Joclin Julmist said.

Q Greene led Neah Bay with 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Cerise Moss hit 5-of-9 3-point shots and scored 17 with three rebounds for the Red Devils.

Angel Halttunen added 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Gracie Chartraw led Sequim with 29 points and four steals.

“Gracie played well looking to take the ball to the basket,” Julmist said.

Jordyn Julmist added five points, six rebounds and played great defense with three steals and two blocked shots.

“It was a good game to see where we are at,” Julmist said.

The Red Devils (7-1) play Pe Ell at Adna at 4 p.m. Monday.

The Wolves (2-1, 3-3) visit rival Port Angeles on Jan. 6.

Neah Bay 77, Sequim 43

Neah Bay 22 20 25 10 — 77

Sequim 9 15 7 12 — 43

Neah Bay — Q. Greene 18, Ce. Moss 17, A. Halttunen 14, W.Martin 10, Ca. Moss 7, Yallup 5, D. Greene 3, H. Martin 3, B. McGimpsey, D. Halttunen, Johnson.

Sequim — Chartraw 29, Julmist 5, Robinson 3, Wagner 2, Baros 2, Whitehead 2, Adkisson, Mixon, Sterrett, Rhynes.

________

Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.

Previous
OUTDOORS: Shellfish dig changes slated Jan. 1 in Jefferson County

More in Sports

Washington State Guides Association Portland’s Grace Melville caught this hatchery steelhead with a Hawkins jig while fishing on an unnamed Olympic Peninsula river.
OUTDOORS: Shellfish dig changes slated Jan. 1 in Jefferson County

Razor clam digs Dec. 31-Jan. 6

Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News East Jefferson’s Luke O’Hara drains a 3-pointer from the top of the key over the outstretched arm of a Cascade Christian opponent during a Nisqually League game at Bruce Blevins Gymnasium.
PREP BASKETBALL: East Jefferson boys make strides with strong first half

Neah Bay blows out Sequim girls

Port Angeles and Sequim gymnasts held their first home meet of the season recently at Klahhane Gymnastics Center. Back row, from left, Port Angeles’ Mya Callis, Denise Galvan, Lillian Sutherland, Tish Hamilton and Raynee Ciarlo. Bottom, Port Angeles’ Ryah Deleon, Elyse Brown and Sequim’s Emily Bair.
GYMNASTICS: Riders open season with home meet

Port Angeles freshman Elyse Brown impressed with a first-place… Continue reading

Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News Port Angeles’ Teanna Clark is guarded by Onalaska’s Renzy Marshall during the Roughriders’ 74-52 loss to the Loggers.
PREP BASKETBALL: Roughriders stymied by Onalaska pressure, Jacoby

Port Angeles struggled in implementing every aspect of its… Continue reading

Brayden Wopperer and Dylan Mann represented the North Olympic Peninsula in The Hawaii Tiki Bowl on Saturday in Kunuiakea Stadium in Honolulu.
FOOTBALL: Gridiron duo play in Tiki Bowl

Longtime friends and football teammates Brayden Wopperer and Dylan Mann… Continue reading

Port Angeles' Brody Pierce drives the lane against Bainbridge on Friday in Port Angeles. The short-handed Roughriders kept pace with the Spartans until the final three minutes of the first half. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BASKETBALL: Short-handed PA falls to Bainbridge

Shorthanded and out-sized by a huge Bainbridge Island team,… Continue reading

Sequim's Mason Rapelje goes in for a layup during Friday's victory over North Mason. The Wolves came back from a double-digit deficit to win 64-56. (Emily Matthiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Sequim roars back in second half to beat Bulldogs

The Sequim boys basketball team overcame a terrible start and… Continue reading

WRESTLING: East Jefferson places two wrestlers at Hammerhead Invite

More than two dozen Olympic Peninsula wrestlers competed in the… Continue reading

Emily Matthiessen/for Peninsula Daily News Sequim’s Raimey Brewer avoids a flag grab by a Klahowya player during an Olympic League flag football game, the first on the Sequim High School football field.
PREPS: Sequim flag football defends turf in first home games

Sequim’s Kiley Winter scored three touchdowns, Ruby Moxley-Horgan added another… Continue reading

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Today’s Seahawks game will be televised on KCPQ Channel 13

Today’s titanic game between the Seattle Seahawks and the L.A.… Continue reading

Ben Ray/The Renton Reporter Sequim’s Noah Green, right, guards Lindbergh’s Christian Serrano on a drive to the rim on Wednesday in Renton.
PREPS: Wolves fall in regional round rematch

In a road rematch of the their Class 2A state… Continue reading

East Jefferson's Luke O'Hara, the team's leading scorer last season, is back this year for the Rivals. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BASKETBALL PREVIEW: East Jefferson another team facing a new era

East Jefferson is another North Olympic Peninsula boys basketball… Continue reading