PREP BASKETBALL: Defending champions Annie Wright run past East Jefferson

East Jefferson’s Dillon Page-Castillo battle for a rebound against defending state champion Annie Wright in a game Tuesday in Port Townsend. Annie Wright won 89-44. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT TOWNSEND — The East Jefferson boys basketball team ran into a juggernaut from defending 1A state champion Annie Wright, falling 89-44 to the Gators in a home game.

It was the only basketball game played Tuesday on the Olympic Peninsula as other games were postponed due to high winds and the possibility the Hood Canal Bridge would be closed.

Annie Wright came in to the game 3-0 and played like the defending champs. The Rivals stayed with the Gators early, but Annie Wright dominated the boards.

“Tough game last night against a really high-level opponent,” said coach Alex Little. “We played hard and smart for the first part of the game and were even at 14 apiece after [5 minutes] of play. Annie Wright closed out the quarter on a 12-3 run and from there we struggled to get back to playing our brand of basketball.”

Little said the Rivals turned the ball over 30 times and were out-rebounded 28-17, resulting in 70 shot attempts to East Jefferson’s 36.

“As a team, we need to be stronger with the ball, rebound with great effort and play within our system,” Little said. “Last night provided great opportunities to continue learning and growing.”

East Jefferson (1-1, 1-2) plays another tough Nisqually League opponent on the road Friday at Bellevue Christian (1-0, 4-1).

Four boys and girls games between Port Angeles and North Kitsap, and Sequim and Olympic were postponed Tuesday due to high winds in the Hood Canal area.