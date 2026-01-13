PENINSULA ADVENTURE SPORTS: 2026 calendar released for long-distance events

The Big Hurt at Pebble Beach in Port Angeles is one of the long-distance races that Peninsula Adventure Sports puts on from March. through October. (Matt Sagen, Cascadia Films)

PORT ANGELES — Peninsula Adventure Sports has announced its 2026 calendar of outdoor endurance events.

Peninsula Adventure Sports, a Port Angeles-based endurance racing company operating since 2013, runs a diverse selection of races on the Olympic Peninsula spread throughout the year.

“It’s a great time of year to set some fun and fitness goals. Anyone looking for a goal to train for in 2026 should check out these [endurance] fun options,” said Lorrie Mittmann, race director. She also said “I direct some of these races solo, and some are in partnership with others, but regardless, each race is possible because of a combined effort of organizers, dedicated community volunteers, local business sponsors, community nonprofit partners, tourism grant sponsors, and municipal agencies who work with us for permitting. All of these folks work to support the races because we have shared values for healthy opportunities for the community, economic development and the joy of fun adventure. The races are a true community effort, and I’m so proud of what we have all accomplished together.”

Full details for all of the races can be found at PeninsulaAdventureSports.com. Registration is now open for all the events except for the Little Hurt in September.

If anyone has questions, or is interested in sponsoring or volunteering, they should contact Mittmann at contact@ peninsulaadventuresports.com.

This year’s schedule of events includes:

Frosty Moss Relay, March 14

The Frosty Moss Relay is an 80-mile relay run across the northern Olympic Peninsula, following the Olympic Discovery Trail and Olympic Adventure Trail. Teams of two to five people will make their way from Camp Creek Trailhead west of Lake Crescent to Blyn, followed by an after-party at 7 Cedars Hotel. There is also a 30-mile version starting at Ediz Hook, which can be done as part of a relay team or solo. This is a whimsical event for many of the participants with costumes and cars dressed up in team themes.

Olympic Adventure Trail (OAT) Run, April 11

The OAT Run is a train running race on the Olympic Adventure Trail west of Port Angeles. There are three races with distances of 12K, half marathon and 50K, followed by an after-party at Extreme Sports Park, including burritos from Little Devils Lunchbox, bonfires, door prize and a no-host bar benefiting 4PA.

Gravel Unravel — Bon Jon Pass Out, June 13

This is a gravel endurance bike race that starts and ends in Worthington Park in Quilcene and loops up into the Olympic National Forest. Riders can choose three different race distances (short, medium, long).

Gravel Unravel, WhyNotChee, July 18

This race is part of the same gravel bike series as the Bon Jon Pass Out. WhyNotChee takes place in the Olympic National Forest near Wynoochee Lake, on the south side of the Peninsula. This race also has short, medium and long courses to choose from. This race is produced in partnership with Buck Giles of LaVogue Cyclery in Hoquiam.

Great Olympic Adventure Trail (GOAT) Run, Sept. 12

The GOAT Run is a point-to-point trail run on the Olympic Adventure Trail, with a finish line at Lake Crescent at Long Cabin Resort inside Olympic National Park. The distances include a half marathon, marathon and 50K.

Big Hurt, Sept. 26

The Big Hurt is an iconic Port Angeles event going back nearly 30 years. Originally created and organized by the Olympic Peninsula Visitor Bureau between 1997-2002, then the Hurricane Ridge Public Development Authority until 2004, the race disappeared for 10 years before being resurrected by Port Angeles residents Scott Tucker, Mittmann and Tim Tucker. The race involves four legs — mountain biking, kayaking, road cycling and running. The race can be done solo or as part of a relay team.

The Big Hurt is based out of Pebble Beach Park in downtown Port Angeles and explores the foothills between town and Olympic National Park, the waters of the Port Angeles harbor and the rural roads west of town. The 10K run is along the Olympic Discovery Trail east of Port Angeles. The race committee is made of Mittmann, Tom Michowski (Bike Garage), Scott Tucker (NW Cup), Kirsty Massingham, Vicki Heckman, Steve Bentley (Norpoint Industries) and Bruce Munro.

In 2026, the race will once again coincide with the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival at Field Hall Arts & Events Hall, sponsored by Citizen Air.

Little Hurt, Sept. 27

This is a youth version of Big Hurt, but with kids rowing on rowing machines instead of kayaking through the harbor. The event is produced in partnership with the athletics department at Peninsula College, with kids biking, running and rowing at the college campus.

Salt Creek 24, Oct. 24-25

Produced in partnership with Rain Bear Running, the Salt Creek 24 is a 24-hour run/walk event based at Salt Creek Recreation Area west of Port Angeles. Participants can race solo or as a relay team as they complete a 1.4-mile loop around the park as many times as they want to or can in 24 hours. This event is designed for people to choose their own goal. They don’t have to stay on the course all 24 hours, they can go on and off the course as much as they like.

“Really, it is whatever they decide to do for themselves,” said Carmen Geyer of Rain Bear Running. “We are there to support them as they work toward their goal, whatever that is.”

This event can also be done as a fundraiser for the charity of people’s choice.

There is a second event that is part of the Salt Creek 24 weekend, and that is the Last Runner Standing. In this race, runners summit neighboring Striped Peak every hour on the hour until only one runner remains that has not timed out or dropped out. Runners have 59 minutes and 59 seconds to complete each 3.75-mile out-and-back with 1,000 feet of elevation gain.