OUTDOORS: Transition to mobile licenses beginning

MORE CELL PHONES plunging to the bottom of water bodies is the unintended consequence expected after the state Department of Fish and Wildlife announced its new MyWDFW mobile application is now available for download in the Google Play and Apple app stores.

MyWDFW’s launch is the first step in the department’s long-term plan to phase out durable-paper stock licenses in favor of mobile licensing, with an option for an 8.5-by-11 available at each customer’s preference. The department will share more information about this transition as it becomes available.

Other functionalities incorporated into MyWDFW and also available in the newly updated Fish Washington app include catch record cards for select fish species and an Enforcement View for WDFW officers, along with access to customer licensing (WILD) profiles.

The app allows for license holders to choose between the traditional paper licenses and a mobile license, which would work much like apps for concert and sporting event tickets.

With the launch of the MyWDFW mobile app, people with existing 2025 licensing products will remain paper license holders through the 2025 license year and then will have the option to switch to mobile for the 2026 license year. For the rest of the current calendar year, 2025 licensing products also will be available exclusively in paper.

With 2026 licensing products for sale and valid at the start of the new license year on April 1, the app is available for hunters and anglers to plan ahead for next season.

Lake Leland planted

Quilcene angler Ward Norden checked in with a Lake Leland fishing report after appraising conditions on Monday.

“The trout fishing has been surprisingly good for this time of year,” Norden said. “Normally, the water in the lake would be around 40 degrees or less by now, but when I checked, the lake was still 46 degrees.

“That is high enough to keep the trout actively feeding instead of being torpid on the bottom. The lake received good fall plants seven weeks ago and last week received a substantial plant of 900 rainbow trout averaging about 1 to 1.5 pounds. The anglers at the fishing pier yesterday caught several including “holdovers” well over 2 pounds using the usual baits.

“Trolling might still be productive, but bank or pier fishing is more productive (and you can stay warmer in your car) while you watch the fishing rod for bites.

“The current good fishing will probably only stay that way for another week or two when fishing by the hardiest souls takes over.”

Steelhead underway

Hatchery steelhead season opened Monday and will run through March 31 on most West End rivers.

The daily bag limit for all rivers and streams is two hatchery steelhead.

Anglers must release wild steelhead and rainbow trout, and may not fully remove wild steelhead from the water.

Additional emergency fishing rule changes may occur during the season.

“Balancing wild steelhead conservation with providing meaningful fishing opportunities is no easy task, and we appreciate the public’s engagement throughout this comprehensive process,” said Kelly Cunningham, Fish and Wildlife Fish Program director. “Implementing our new permanent coastal steelhead regulations shows our commitment to achieving conservation objectives while offering sustainable fisheries.”

WDFW is modifying permanent regulations for coastal steelhead, game fish, and trout seasons, following multiple presentations to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission and an extensive public input process, including virtual town halls and a comment period. The Commission on Nov. 14 approved these permanent regulations, which WDFW aims to enact by January.

Backcountry Rangers

Backcountry ranger applications are open for two Olympic National Park locations for the 2026 season.

The Port Angeles positions will staff the Olympic National Park visitor center while Quinault positions are located at a remote ranger station with less visitors.

Daily work will include issuing permits, helping visitors with the permitting process through Recreation.Gov, ensuring visitors understand park policies with backcountry camping, providing safety and Leave No Trace information.

These positions will also conduct overnight backcountry patrols to check permits, ensure visitor compliance and perform various maintenance tasks on trails, campsites,and privies.

Housing may be available for these positions.

To apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-USAJobs25.