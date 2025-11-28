OLYMPIC LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL: Sequim’s Berglund makes first team two straight years

For the second straight year, Sequim setter Kenzi Berlund made the all-Olympic first team in volleyball. (Michael Dashiell/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

SEQUIM — For the second straight year, Sequim setter Kenzi Berglund has been named to the Olympic League first team.

Sequim also got four players on the second team as Bainbridge and North Kitsap dominated the first-team selection.

Making the second team were Rose Gibson, Jordyn Julmist, Kassi Montero and Sydney Clark.

Berglund, who is also one of the top servers for the Wolves, and the four second-teamers led Sequim to an 11-3 record in league, tied for second with North Kitsap. Bainbridge won the league championship with a 14-0 record.

The league’s Most Valuable player was Zariyah Francis of Bainbridge and the defensive Player of the Year was Kira O’Malley of Bainbridge. The Offensive Player of the Year was Silvia Okunami of North Kitsap.

Winning sportsmanship awards were Kendra Dodson of Sequim and London Bourland of Port Angeles.

The full Olympic League All-League volleyball selections.

League MVP — Zariyah Francis, Bainbridge.

Offensive Player of the Year — Silvia Okunami, NK.

Defensive Player of the Year — Kira O’Malley, BI.

First Team — Kenzi Burglund, Sequim; Carmen MacCulloch, BI; Cate Torell, BI; Rollins Anderson, BI; Farrah Colby, BI; Emma Banzer, NK; Grace Clark, NK; Swyn Rivaldi, Oly.

Second Team — Rose Gibson, Seq.; Jordyn Julmist, Seq.; Kassi Montero, Seq.; Sydney Clark, Seq.; Maddie Brown, Kingston; Livia Dunmire, NK; Rachel Le, NK; Jillian Bassell, Oly.

Sportsmanship — Kendra Dodson, Seq.; London Bourland, PA; Sadie Engelson, BI; Ellie Arns, NK; Lilly Moff, King.; Emerson Duncan, Oly.; Mari Morris, NM; Sydney Taylor, Brem.