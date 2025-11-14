NWAC SEMIFINAL: Peninsula College women come undone in second half

Pirates allow three second-half scores, had allowed one goal all season

TUKWILA — Unscored upon in 12 consecutive contests totaling 1,080 minutes, the defending NWAC champion Peninsula College women’s soccer team yielded three second-half goals in a 3-2 NWAC semifinal loss to Highline on Friday at Starfire Sports Complex.

Peninsula College’s dream of a repeat championship came to a sudden end after giving up two goals in 3 minutes.

The Thunderbirds erased the Pirates’ 2-1 advantage with a quick pair of goals in the final 12 minutes of play, scoring in the 79th and again in the 82nd minute, this time on Mia Mendoza’s game-winning penalty kick.

Peninsula had one chance at a goal in the final moments when Ceydie Whitfield’s cross into the goal box found an open Shiori Shintaku in stride, but Shintaku’s shot went high over the bar.

Highline had previously equalized for the second time in the 79th minute to make it 2-2. Ariana Mercado took the ball to the end line and sent a pass through the Peninsula defense to Bradley who beat Naill with a slow roller to the left side.

The Pirates led 1-0 at halftime on a Kasi Baker penalty kick in the 10th minute.

Baker gathered a pass with her back to goal and turned turns to find Emma Crystal cutting to her left into the goal box. Crystal made a skilled move, crossing the ball from right to left and was tripped up from behind by a Highline defender.

A couple of minutes later, the Pirates nearly gave up the tying score.

Highline steals the ball, sends perfect through ball up the middle of the field to Ramera Bradley all alone with only the goalkeeper to beat. Charging at each other like two jousting knights, Peninsula goalkeeper Alexandra Naill, unable to use her hands outside of the goal box, went for the all-or-nothing slide tackle about 30 yards from the goal line and got all ball with her right foot.

That equalizer did come in the 49th minute on a Mercado goal.

Peninsula (12-1-1) went up 2-1 in the 65th minute when Atianna TauiaiFuamatu-Ma’afala passed to Baker between two Thunderbird (16-0-3) defenders and Baker went left for her 13th goal of the season.