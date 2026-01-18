Seattle Seahawks Tyrice Knight (48), Ernest Jones IV (13) and Leonard Williams (99) celebrate during Seattle’s 41-6 NFC divisional playoff victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on Saturday night. (Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks Tyrice Knight (48), Ernest Jones IV (13) and Leonard Williams (99) celebrate during Seattle’s 41-6 NFC divisional playoff victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on Saturday night. (Getty Images)

NFL PLAYOFFS: Yes, the Seahawks really are this good

SEATTLE — In a back corner of the locker room, Patrick O’Connell summoned the courage to tell the truth. Yes, he admitted, there was anxiety all week. Despite the Seattle Seahawks’ unbothered exterior, he worried the problem might erupt into something embarrassing Saturday night.

But this wasn’t about Sam Darnold and his oblique injury. O’Connell had a much smaller crisis.

The reserve linebacker — the man who would escort Rashid Shaheed into the end zone on the game’s opening kickoff — was antsy about a potential celebration. The Seahawks believed they could spring Shaheed for a game-breaking return against the San Francisco 49ers. Special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh preached it, and the players believed it so much that they teased O’Connell, laughing and pleading with him not to mess up Shaheed’s celebration this time.

In December, after Shaheed returned a kick 100 yards against Atlanta, O’Connell’s exuberance ruined the moment. As Shaheed began his end zone dance, his teammate took flight and knocked him off his rhythm. While the noise around the Seahawks concentrated on Darnold’s left side, O’Connell fixated on that detail.

They were going to block perfectly. Shaheed was going to break free. O’Connell was going to let the man finish his touchdown celly.

“This week, especially, we knew that we could take advantage,” O’Connell said. “So this time, I wasn’t trying to get in the way too much.”

As a group, the Seahawks are so new to playoff pressure that you wondered how they would respond to Darnold’s injury scare. Then they went out and demolished the 49ers, 41-6, at Lumen Field. They turned their NFC divisional-round game into a proclamation: A dominant team now hovers over this wide-open field.

Can any of the remaining squads still win the Super Bowl? Sure. But the Seahawks should be considered the clear favorite. They’ve transformed into the most complete team in the NFL, and they needed only one quarter Saturday to show that (and build a 17-0 lead). Against the undermanned 49ers, the Seahawks gave a performance that serves as a tribute to what they’ve become.

“When we play our style of play, games can look like this often,” middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV said.

The Seahawks (15-3) have won nine games by double digits this season. They won eight of those by at least two touchdowns. They lead the NFL in point differential. They scored the third-most points per game and allowed the fewest. Their special teams have climbed from very good to electric since the midseason trade for Shaheed.

Now they’ve added the intangible of resilience. They survived Darnold’s aches by doing what great teams do: playing so well around their quarterback that he could relax into the game. Darnold looked fine, and if he felt any discomfort, the competition didn’t tax him any further. He threw just 17 passes. For every snap he played, the Seahawks had the lead. He exited the game with 9:13 remaining and watched backup Drew Lock finish the blowout.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald handled the most anxious moment of the season like an algebra equation.

“Let’s work the problem,” Macdonald said of Darnold’s questionable availability the last few days. “Let’s figure it out.”

The anxiety lasted for 13 seconds. That’s the time it took for Shaheed to glide those 95 yards to start the game. By the time he reached the end zone, the Seahawks had all the clarity needed. They were ready for this stage. The 49ers, battered yet persistent, couldn’t call on grit to get them through this time. They were left to wonder whether the game would’ve been different if they had been healthy.

“Landslide,” cornerback Deommodore Lenoir tried to predict. “To have those guys back, it’s going to be a totally different game. But, I mean, we can’t make no excuses.”

San Francisco left tackle Trent Williams was more realistic, but he also downplayed the Seahawks’ dominance: “There’s a lot that we’re up against, not just Seattle.”

It was a feat for the 49ers to advance to the divisional round despite their hard luck. At full strength, it may have been an incredible rubber match. But do all those what-ifs amount to five touchdowns? In their last two games against San Francisco, the Seahawks allowed nine points, three measly field goals. Kyle Shanahan, the offensive mastermind, may never be so outmatched.

The Seahawks are playing to a higher standard now. It wasn’t just about beating the 49ers. They’re on a mission to reach their peak. After struggling to run the ball most of the regular season, they’ve surpassed 160 rushing yards for four straight games. Kenneth Walker III amassed 116 yards and three touchdowns Saturday. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, their All-Pro wide receiver, caught just three passes for 19 yards. It didn’t matter. He still scored a touchdown and folded into a game plan that didn’t ask much of him. The few times Darnold had to throw, he focused on Cooper Kupp. Six weeks ago, the offense could only wish for this kind of balance.

“We’re the real deal,” Smith-Njigba said of his team. “I believe it’s our culture, what we’ve built from the ground up. We’ve got a great mix of young players and veteran players. We built this thing, and we want to take care of it. We want to protect it. And we know what’s at stake.”

The Seahawks return to the NFC Championship Game for the first time in 11 years. This team is very different from the group that featured Marshawn Lynch, Russell Wilson and the Legion of Boom. Those Seahawks thrived off force and personality. This version is defined by cunning and restraint.

They have crazy eyes, all of them. They don’t seem that intimidating on the surface. The next thing you know, they’re making the 49ers seem like a finesse team and pounding them until they reach their breaking point. Midway through the third quarter, San Francisco experienced a meltdown, with Lenoir headbutting Smith-Njigba and Williams grabbing Jones by the face mask. The score was 27-6 then. The Seahawks didn’t retaliate. They just added two more touchdowns to a surgical performance that started with Shaheed sprinting into the end zone.

O’Connell ran alongside, took a shove from a 49er and disappeared from the frame, just as he planned. As usual, every Seahawk did his job.

Previous
FRIDAY’S PREP SCORES: Port Angeles, Sequim boys and girls all win Friday
Next
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Port Angeles, Sequim extend winning streaks

More in Sports

Seattle Seahawks Tyrice Knight (48), Ernest Jones IV (13) and Leonard Williams (99) celebrate during Seattle's 41-6 NFC divisional playoff victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on Saturday night. (Getty Images)
NFL PLAYOFFS: Yes, the Seahawks really are this good

In a back corner of the locker room, Patrick O’Connell… Continue reading

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Port Angeles, Sequim extend winning streaks

Riders five straight and Wolves four straight

FRIDAY’S PREP SCORES: Port Angeles, Sequim boys and girls all win Friday

Friday’s Prep Basketball Scores Look for updates on these games during the… Continue reading

Chase Gunnell/State Department of Fish and Wildlife An angler casts for winter steelhead while fishing an undisclosed river on the Olympic Peninsula.
OUTDOORS: Olympic Peninsula steelhead shake off potential federal Endangered Species Act listing

STATE AND TRIBAL co-managers, steelhead anglers and West End residents can all… Continue reading

PREPS: Franich leads Port Angeles bowlers past Sequim

Leilah Franich had a big day and helped the… Continue reading

Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News Port Angeles’ Brock Hope is defended closely by North Kitsap players during the Roughriders’ 61-47 win at home Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Port Angeles defense turns the tide vs. North Kitsap

In the middle game of a tough three-game stretch,… Continue reading

PREP SWIMMING: Denburg adds 4th state qualifying time as Riders swamp North Kitsap

Port Angeles swimmers posted 14 personal-best times, won 10 events,… Continue reading

AREA SPORTS: East Jefferson baseball and softball registration

Little League Call-Up Grant available

Sequim's Solomon Sheppard drives the ball up the court against Bremerton's Aaron Matthews. Sheppard led the Wolves with 21 points, but Sequim lost to the defending state champions 79-56. (Emily Mathiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sequim unable to catch up to defending champion Bremerton

Roughriders power past Kingston in second half

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Try the Y Day Saturday at YMCA’s in PA, PT, Sequim

Try the Y in PA, Sequim, PT PORT ANGELES / SEQUIM/PORT TOWNSEND… Continue reading

PREP BASKETBALL: Port Angeles girls hold off stubborn Buccaneers

Julmist nearly a quadruple-double in Sequim victory

The Big Hurt at Pebble Beach in Port Angeles is one of the long-distance races that Peninsula Adventure Sports puts on from March. through October. (Matt Sagen, Cascadia Films)
PENINSULA ADVENTURE SPORTS: 2026 calendar released for long-distance events

Peninsula Adventure Sports has announced its 2026 calendar of… Continue reading