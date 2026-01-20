GYMNASTICS: PA’s Brown first in the all-around in home meet

Port Angeles freshman Elyse Brown competes in the Roughriders’ Olympic League home gymnastics meet at the Klahhane Gymnastics Center in Port Angeles on Monday. Brown finished first in the all-around and the Port Angeles team took third overall against Kingston, Bainbridge and North Kitsap. Sequim freshman Sequim Freshman Emily Bair placed seventh in the floor exercise and Port Angeles’ Ryah Deleon was ninth on the floor. Coach Elizabeth DeFrang also said sophomores Mya Callis and Denise Galvan performed their best routines all season. The last league meet of the year is Jan. 30 at Bainbridge. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)