Port Angeles freshman Elyse Brown competes in the Roughriders’ Olympic League home gymnastics meet at the Klahhane Gymnastics Center in Port Angeles on Monday. Brown finished first in the all-around and the Port Angeles team took third overall against Kingston, Bainbridge and North Kitsap. Sequim freshman Sequim Freshman Emily Bair placed seventh in the floor exercise and Port Angeles’ Ryah Deleon was ninth on the floor. Coach Elizabeth DeFrang also said sophomores Mya Callis and Denise Galvan performed their best routines all season. The last league meet of the year is Jan. 30 at Bainbridge. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

GYMNASTICS: PA’s Brown first in the all-around in home meet

PREP BOWLING: Port Angeles wins regular season finale

PREP BOWLING: Port Angeles wins regular season finale

Port Angeles capped off their regular season by beating… Continue reading

Port Angeles’ Edward Gillespie competes in the 100 breaststroke at the Swimvitational at the Olympic Aquatic Center in Silverdale. (Linda Adams)
BOYS SWIMMING: Roughriders third at Swimvitational

The Port Angeles boys swim team traveled to the Olympic… Continue reading

Morgan Politika, Port Angeles girls basketball.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Morgan Politika, Port Angeles girls basketball

There’s a lot of players who have helped the Port Angeles girls… Continue reading

PREP WRESTLING: Port Angeles boys third at WIAA Matman

The Port Angeles boys wrestling squad finished third at the… Continue reading

Peninsula College’s Haley Ostrander led the Pirates in scoring Saturday with 16 points against Edmonds. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula women extend streak to 44 games

The Peninsula College women’s basketball team used a suffocating… Continue reading

Sequim wolves
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Port Angeles romps over North Mason

Sequim holds off Kingston comeback attempt

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Port Angeles, Sequim extend winning streaks

Riders five straight and Wolves four straight

Seattle Seahawks Tyrice Knight (48), Ernest Jones IV (13) and Leonard Williams (99) celebrate during Seattle's 41-6 NFC divisional playoff victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on Saturday night. (Getty Images)
NFL PLAYOFFS: Yes, the Seahawks really are this good

In a back corner of the locker room, Patrick O’Connell… Continue reading

FRIDAY’S PREP SCORES: Port Angeles, Sequim boys and girls all win Friday

Friday’s Prep Basketball Scores Look for updates on these games during the… Continue reading

Chase Gunnell/State Department of Fish and Wildlife An angler casts for winter steelhead while fishing an undisclosed river on the Olympic Peninsula.
OUTDOORS: Olympic Peninsula steelhead shake off potential federal Endangered Species Act listing

STATE AND TRIBAL co-managers, steelhead anglers and West End residents can all… Continue reading

PREPS: Franich leads Port Angeles bowlers past Sequim

Leilah Franich had a big day and helped the… Continue reading