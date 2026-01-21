GIRLS PREP ROUNDUP: Sequim wins fifth straight league game

SEQUIM — The Sequim girls basketball team won its fifth Olympic League game in a row and vaulted itself into second place in the league, beating North Mason at home 56-38.

Gracie Chartraw led the Wolves with 35 points, seven steals and five rebounds. She made seven 3-pointers, shooting 41.2 percent (7-for-17) from beyond the arc.

“We struggled with foul trouble tonight with some of our players [four players had four fouls], but a win is a win,” said coach Joclin Julmist. “We have to get better at all phases of the game, rebounding and making better decisions.”

The Wolves got off to a big start, getting up 19-6 after the first quarter and 31-15 at halftime. They cruised in the second half.

Jordyn Julmist had eight points and 10 rebounds and Kaiya Robinson had seven points.

The Wolves (8-2, 8-4) have a big game Friday at Bainbridge (7-2, 9-6). The winner of that game will have sole possession of second place in the Olympic League. The Spartans are coming off a close loss in Port Angeles.

Sequim 56, North Mason 38

NM 6 9 14 9 — 38

Seq. 19 12 16 9 — 56

Sequim (56) — Chartraw 35, Julmist 8, Robinson 7, Owens 4, Whitehead 2.

Quilcene 48, Charles Wright 17

QUILCENE — The Quilcene girls basketball team improved to 13-3 on the season with a 48-17 win over Charles Wright.

“Mia Foreman caught fire in the second quarter, draining four 3-point shots in the second quarter to put the game out of reach,” said coach Mark Thompson.

Foreman finished with 12 points while Brianne Evans had 13.

The Rangers completely dominated the offensive glass, putting up 80 shots to the Tarriers’ 40. Lila Anderson had five points and nine rebounds.

“The threes were falling last night, but unfortunately our lay-ins were not. Overall though, we worked hard and played pretty good,” Thompson said.

Quilcene 48, Charles Wright 17

CW 2 3 2 10 — 17

Quil. 10 17 14 7 — 48

Quilcene (48) — Brianne Evans 13, Foreman 12, C. Canterbury 6, Anderson 5, Fay 4, Greene 4, Brylee Evans 2, Sarnes 2, Shafer 1.

GIRLS PREP ROUNDUP: Sequim wins fifth straight league game

