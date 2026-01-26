GIRLS BOWLING: Port Angeles to send three, Sequim one to district tournament

BREMERTON — The Port Angeles girls bowling team will send three individuals and an alternate to the West Central District 3 bowling tournament in Lakewood on Saturday after competing in the Olympic League tournament this weekend.

Sequim, meanwhile, will send one bowler to compete and another as an alternate.

Senior co-captain Zoey Van Gordon had a great league tournament at All-Star Lanes, finishing third with a three-game series of 527 (199-155-173). She will move on to state.

Joining Van Gordon at state are her teammates Lielah Franich, who finished 14th with a 408 (143-129-136), and Lucy Townsend, who came in 15th with a 386 (121-121-144). Brooklyn McKnight, who came in 19th, will be an alternate after bowling a 364 (124-115-125).

Also qualifying for district was Sequim’s Addy Hoffman, who finished 16th with a 380 (112-105-163). Sarah Alhaddad of Sequim finished 20th with a 362 (132-122-108). Sequim’s Kate Brouillard was right behind in 21st with a 361 (97-151-113).

Other Peninsula Bowlers at league include Sequim’s Tilly Woods, who was 24th with a 349 (109-129-111) and teammate Sallie Alhaddad, who was 25th with a 340 (99-121-120).

Port Angeles’ Kenadie Ring was 29th with a 252 (115-137) and teammate Lizzy Clark bowled a 94.

Neveah Glance of Klahowya won the league meet with a 629 (203-216-210), while Olympic’s Dahli Pearson was second with a 596 (205-201-190).

Klahowya won the meet with a total score of 3,219. Port Angeles was fifth with 2,499 pins and Sequim sixth with 2,211.