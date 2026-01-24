GIRLS BASKETBALL: Port Angeles improves to 9-0 in league

BREMERTON — It was another outstanding defensive performance for the Port Angeles girls basketball team, as the Roughriders remained perfect in the Olympic League.

Port Angeles crushed Olympic 58-20 on Friday Night, allowing just 12 points over the final three quarters. Port Angeles had 15 offensive rebounds to four for Olympic. The Riders also caused 23 Olympic turnovers while making 14 themselves.

Coach Michael Poindexter said nine out of the team’s 11 players scored a number of players came up with big rebounds and plays.

“Storey Schmidt, Maddie Walton and Becca Manson combined for 17 rebounds, and all three played consistently solid defense,” Poindexter said.

“We had a pretty good outside shooting night [35 percent], with Lindsay Smith, Morgan Politika and Kenzie Moses all hitting two 3-point shots,” Poindexter said. “Five Riders in all hit from long range.”

It was the sixth Port Angeles game in league in which the Riders allowed 22 points or fewer. In league play, Port Angeles has outscored its opponents by the margin of 52.2-25.3. In that stretch, they beat second-place Bainbridge (8-2) twice and third-place Sequim (7-3) once.

Smith led the balanced attack with 13 poins and seven rebounds. Teanna Clark had eight points and six steals. Politika had nine points, Moses seven and Walton six points and six rebounds. Walton finished with six rebounds.

Port Angeles (9-0, 11-5) next hosts North Kitsap (5-4, 7-7) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Port Angeles 58, Olympic 20

PA 20 11 10 17 — 58

Oly. 8 1 5 6 —20

Port Angeles (58) — Smith 13, Politika 9, Clark 8, Moses 7, Walton 6, Schmidt 4, Doherty 4, Bourland 4, Manson 3, Stevens, Long.

Neah Bay 70, Toutle Lake 38

TOUTLE LAKE — Going up against one of the toughest 2B teams in the state, the defending state champion Neah Bay girls took care of business against Toutle Lake, winning 70-38.

Toutle Lake came in to the game 13-3 and ranked No. 5 at the 2B level. The Red Devils, ranked No. 1 in Ratings Percentage Index among 1B schools, blew the game open with a 23-point second quarter.

Four Red Devils scored in double figures as Neah Bay hit 11 3-pointers.

Cerise Moss led the team with 17 points, shooting 5-of-12 on her 3-pointers, while Qwaapeys Greene scored 16 points, shooting 3-for-7. Wiinuk Martin had 11 points and nine rebounds, while Angel Halttunen had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Red Devils had another tough test Saturday against 2B Rainier. Neah Bay (14-2) next plays at Clallam Bay at 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Neah Bay 70, Toutle Lake 38

TL 7 10 10 11 — 38

NB 11 23 18 18 — 70

Neah Bay (70) — Cerise Moss 17, Q. Greene 16, W. Martin 11, Halttunen 11, Caylee Moss 7, H. Martin 6, McGimpsey 2.

Bainbridge 48, Sequim 39

BAINBRIDGE — The Bainbridge girls basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Sequim 48-39.

The victory put the Spartans (8-2) in second place in the Olympic League, which Sequim in third (7-3).

“We were right there with them until the last three minutes,” said coach Joclin Julmist. “The girls worked hard but they killed us on the boards, grabbing 17 offensive rebounds. And we committed 14 turnovers.”

The teams went into the fourth with Bainbridge hanging on to a 31-30 lead, but with the Spartans up 36-33 in the fourth, Bainbridge hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open up the lead to 42-33. They ended up outscoring the Wolves 17-9 in the fourth.

Sequim’s Gracie Chartraw led the team with 25 points, while Jordyn Julmist had nine points and five rebounds. Hailey Wagner led the team with eight rebounds.

Sequim (8-5 overall) will next host Olympic (2-8, 4-12) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

In other girls games Friday, Raymond-South Bend beat Forks 62-35.

Bainbridge 48, Sequim 39

Seq. 5 11 14 9 — 39

BI 8 9 14 17 — 48

Sequim (39) — Chartraw 25, Julmist 9, Whitehead 3, Nolan 2.