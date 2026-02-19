The Port Angeles girls basketball team celebrates its final game of the year on its home floor, beating Orting 63-11 in the District 3 2A tournament quarterfinals. The Riders will now be playing all of their postseason games on the road and play for a chance to qualify for the state tournament Friday night in Bainbridge. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Roughriders fire on all cylinders while crushing Orting 63-11

PORT ANGELES — In the Port Angeles girls’ most dominating win of the season, the Roughriders served notice during their District 3 2A tournament opener that their defense will be a force to deal with for the other teams in the district.

The Riders crushed Orting 63-11. Not only did they have a stifling defense, they shot well from the field and from the charity stripe, making 11 out of 12 free throws in the first three quarters of the game. The Riders finished the game shooting 12-for-16 on their free throws.

The game was never seriously in doubt as Port Angeles got up on Orting 27-4 to begin the contest with Lindsay Smith doing much of the early damage, scoring 13 points in the first 12 minutes of the game. And Orting wasn’t a weak team. The Cardinals beat North Kitsap in the first round in the District 3 tournament and came in to Wednesday’s game with an 11-7 record.

With the win, the Riders (16-5 overall) are one victory away from qualifying for state and they get two chances to get that win. They next play Steilacoom (14-7) in the District 3 semifinals at Bainbridge High School at 7 p.m. Friday. Steilacoom got to that game by beating Sequim 44-38. Sequim will play Orting at home at 7 p.m. Friday in a loser-out game.

Even if Port Angeles loses Friday’s game, they get another crack at state in the consolation round. If they win, they play in the District 3 championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday in Bainbridge with both teams going to state.

Teanna Clark led the team with 25 points, hitting three 3-pointers. The reigning Olympic League defensive player of the year made four steals and caused a turnover by drawing a charge, scoring nine points all in the second quarter.

Lindsay Smith scored 15 points, doing most of her damage in the first half. She had to sit for a while in the second half after painfully banging her elbow. She went back in the game. Mikkiah Stephens had a good game, making a pair of 3-pointers and finishing with eight points. Sariah Doherty also finished with eight points.

With a first-round bye, the last time the Port Angeles girls played was Feb. 5.

“We’ve been driving ourselves crazy in practice,” said coach Michael Poindexter. He said there were minor flaws in the Riders’ game.

“Our press wasn’t as effective as we want. We’ll work on that,” he said.

“We’ve all been super antsy to get back on the court,” Clark said.

Clark said she was proud of being named the defensive player of the year because she works so hard on her defense.

“I am so happy. For the coaches to nominate me for my defense. I love playing defensive more than offense. It’s nice to get noticed for something I love,” she said.

This story will be updated with more details.

Port Angeles 63, Orting 11

Ort. 4 4 3 0 — 11

PA 15 19 17 12 — 63

Port Angeles (63) — Clark 25, Smith 15, Stephens 8, Doherty 8, Moses 5, Manson 2.

PREP BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Sequim rally comes up short against Bainbridge

