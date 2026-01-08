COLLEGE HOOPS: Peninsula men open North Region play with OT win

Aussie O’Dingo scores 30, PC men win in OT

SHORELINE — Behind a game-high 30 points from Perth, Australia’s Patrick O’Dingo, the Peninsula College men’s basketball team earned its first victory of the new year, opening NWAC North Region play with an 84-82 overtime win over the Shoreline Dolphins on the road Wednesday.

O’Dingo knocked down 11-of-20 shots, including 3-of-7 on 3-point attempts. He hit the eventual game-winning free throw attempts with 1:20 remaining in overtime.

Teammate Sam Tekeste was 8-of-13 from the floor to hit for 19 points.

Power forward Parker Lambert added 14 points and pulled down five rebounds.

Paxton Heitsch scored eight points off of the offensive boards while grabbing 11 rebounds, many of them at key moments.

Former Port Angeles standout Gus Halberg played 18 minutes, scoring five points with two assists and a steal.

Cinco McNeal chipped in four points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The Pirates (1-0, 2-14) led by nine at halftime and made several big defensive stops late to seal what could be a season-changing win.

Peninsula hosts Whatcom at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Women’s Basketball Peninsula 101, Shoreline 45

SHORELINE — The Pirates made short work of the winless Dolphins, getting 22 points off the bench from Aspen Fraser in a blowout win Wednesday.

Fraser had a double-double with 14 rebounds and four assists. Teammate Makena Patrick added 19 points and eight rebounds.

Veniza Jackson also produced 18 points off the bench for Peninsula (1-0, 9-4).

The Pirates host Whatcom at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Peninsula Daily News