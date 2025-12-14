COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula women extend winning streak to seven games

Peninsula College Pirates

AUBURN — The Peninsula College women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to seven games with a three-game sweep at the NWAC Crossover tournament at Green River College in Auburn, winning their final game Sunday in the most impressive fashion.

The women beat Wenatchee Valley 74-40 on Sunday to complete the sweep, improving their record to 7-2. Wenatchee Valley came in to Sunday’s game with a 9-2 record, but it didn’t matter against the Pirates, who had a lead of 58-26 after the third quarter and held Wenatchee Valley to 18 percent shooting (9-for-50) up to that point.

Alecsis Smith, despite playing just 13 minutes, led the team in scoring with 20 while also pulling down nine rebounds. Aspen Fraser has shown she is another impressive inside force for the Pirates off the bench as she scored 10, pulled down 10 rebounds and had four blocked shots.

Makena Patrick scored 12 to go with eight rebounds and Kimberlee Brown scored nine. The Pirates tallied an astounding 72 rebounds to 31 for Wenatchee Valley.

Peninsula (7-2) next plays a tournament beginning Dec. 29 at Lower Columbia College with games against Chemeketa, Walla Walla and Umpqua. Walla Walla (7-1) beat Peninsula early this season so that will be a game to watch.

Peninsula 74, Wenatchee Valley 40

WVC 9 9 8 14 — 40

PC 16 20 22 16 — 74

Peninsula (74) — Smith 20, Patrick 12, Fraser 10, Brown 9, Moss 7, O’Brien 6, Garcia 6, Ostrander 4.

Saturday’s Game Peninsula 67, Clark 46

Ryana Moss (Neah Bay) hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 to help lead the Pirates to a 67-46 win over Clark. Moss shot 5-for-9 on her 3-pointers.

The game was close at the half with Peninsula up just 24-19, but the Pirates blew the contest open with a 43-point second half.

Smith had her usual big game inside with 19 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. Brown scored 10 and Patrick eight.

Peninsula 67, Clark 46

Clark 11 8 13 14 — 46

PC 14 10 19 24 — 67

Peninsula (67) — Smith 28, Fraser 12, Moss 11, Myers 6, Patrick 6, Brown 5, Ostrander 5, O’Brien 3.

Friday’s Game Peninsula 76, Green River 54

Smith had a monster game for the Pirates with 28 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots in a 76-54 win over Green River.

Moss hit three 3-pointers and scored 11, while Fraser was another strong inside presence with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Peninsula 76, Green River 54

PC 11 26 22 17 — 76

GR 13 17 11 13 — 54

Peninsula (76) — Smith 28, Fraser 12, Moss 11, Patrick 6, Myers 6, Brown 5, Ostrander 5, O’Brien 3.

Men’s Basketball Blue Mountain 79, Peninsula 63

EUGENE, Ore. — The Peninsula College men continued to struggle with three losses this weekend at the NWAC Crossover tournament at Lane Community College in Eugene, Ore.

The Pirates lost Sunday 79-63. Like several of their games this season, the Pirates struggled down the stretch. They had a lead on Blue Mountain, 38-37, with 16:56 left to play. They remained close until the final minutes, down just 60-55 with 8:16 left. Blue Mountain closed the game out on a 19-8 run.

Port Angeles’ Gus Halberg had his best game of the year, leading the team with 17 points. He hit three 3-pointers. Patrick Odingo scored 14 and Titus Driver 11.

Blue Mountain 79, Peninsula 63

PC 31 32 — 63

BM — 31 48 — 79

Peninsula (63) — Halberg 17, Odingo 14, Driver 11 Tekeste 8, Heitsch 6, Lambert 5, Hofmann 2.

Saturday’s Game Lane 81, Peninsula 64

Odingo led the team with 18 points and Halberg again scored in double figures with 10. Parker Lambert, Paxton Heitsch and Driver all scored nine.

Lane 81, PC 64

PC 32 32 — 64

Lane 42 39 — 81

Peninsula (64) — Odingo 18, Halberg 10, Lambert 9, Driver 9, Heitsch 9, Tekeste 5, Melnick 2, Hofmann 2.

Friday’s Game South Puget Sound 70, Peninsula 60

Friday’s game broke the pattern for the Pirates as they actually started slowly in this game, falling behind 43-19 late in the first half.

The Pirates played better in the second half, but were never able to get closer than nine points.

Odingo led the team with 22 points, while Driver had eight, and Halberg and Lambert seven each.

SPS 70, Peninsula 60

SPS 46 24 — 70

PC 25 35 — 60

Peninsula (60) — Odingo 22, Driver 8, Halberg 7, Lambert 7, Heitsch 5, Melnick 5, Tekeste 4, Hofmann 2.

