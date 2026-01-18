COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula women extend streak to 44 games

PORT ANGELES — The Peninsula College women’s basketball team used a suffocating defense to win its 44th straight North Region game, 78-40 over Edmonds on Saturday.

The Pirates put up some stellar defensive statistics, collecting 23 steals and causing 32 Edmonds turnovers. The Pirates also outrebounded the Tritons 40-25. As a result, Peninsula outshot Edmonds 79-49. Edmonds made just 14 field goals.

The Pirates took over the game with a 22-6 second quarter, taking a 44-20 lead into the half.

Haley Ostrander led the Pirates in scoring with 16. She added four steals. Veniza Jackson had six steals and Carliese O’Brien had nine points and four steals.

Aspen Fraser had 10 points and eight rebounds, while Alecsis Smith had 15 points.

Peninsula (4-0, 12-4) next plays at Everett (0-4, 4-14) on Wednesday.

Peninsula 78, Edmonds 40

Edm. 14 6 13 7 — 40

PC 22 22 19 15 — 78

Peninsula (78) — Ostrander 16, Smith 15, Fraser 10, O’Brien 9, Moss 8, Patrick 7, Garcia 5, Brown 4, Alfonso 2, Jackson 2.

Men’s Game Edmonds 69, Peninsula 58

The Peninsula College men’s team fell to 1-3 in North Region play with a 69-58 loss to Edmonds College.

The Pirates were led by Nicolas Hofmann with 12, while Sam Tekeste scored 11 and Parker Lambert 10. Pacton Heitsch had 15 rebounds to go with six points.

Peninsula (1-3, 2-17) next plays at Everett (1-3, 8-11) on Wednesday.

Edmonds 69, Peninsula 58

Edm. 30 39 — 69

PC 24 34 — 58

Peninsula (58) — Hofmann 12, Tekeste 11, Lambert 10, McNeal 7, Heitsch 6, Odingo 5, Halberg 3, Driver 3, Melnick 1.