COLLEGE BASKETBALL: PC men lose final pre-conference game

DES MOINES — Following a pattern of several of their games this year, the Peninsula College men played Highline tough well into the second half, but a 15-4 run by Highline blew the game open and the Pirates were not able to get close again in an 80-67 loss.

The Pirates have struggled in second halves all season. Against Highline, they went into the half down just 26-24 and were still down just 34-31 with 15:45 left in the game. That’s when Highline had its big run to open up a lead of 49-35. The Pirates were never able to get within single digits again.

The Pirates did have four players in double figures, led by Patrick Odingo with 16. Sam Tekeste scored 15, Cinco McNeal 14 and Parker Lambert 11. Tekeste added 10 rebounds while Odingo had six assists.

Peninsula (1-14) begins North Region play at Shoreline (6-7) on Wednesday. Skagit Valley (14-1) and Bellevue (13-2) appear to be the teams to beat in the North this year.

Peninsula Daily News

Highline 80, Peninsula 67

PC 24 43 — 67

High. 26 54 — 80

Peninsula (67) — Odingo 16, Tekeste 15, McNeal 14, Lambert 11, Hofmann 5, Halberg 3, Heitsch 2.