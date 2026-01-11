Peninsula College’s Makena Patrick (22) is surrounded by Whatcom players in the paint Saturday in Port Angeles. Patrick had 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 83-46 Peninsula win. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)

Peninsula College’s Makena Patrick (22) is surrounded by Whatcom players in the paint Saturday in Port Angeles. Patrick had 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 83-46 Peninsula win. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Men, women split against Whatcom

PORT ANGELES — The Peninsula College women’s basketball team extended its North Region winning streak to 42 games with the Pirates’ second straight high-scoring game, beating Whatcom 83-49 on Saturday.

The Peninsula men had a heartbreaking loss, falling 75-71 to Whatcom after storming back late in the second half from a 13-point deficit.

The Peninsula women scored 49 points in the first half, coming after their 101-point win over Shoreline last week to open North Region play. Their scoring finally cooled off in the fourth quarter, but the Pirates still finished with five players in double figures.

Haley Ostrander hit three 3-pointers and led the team with 19 points, while Mackena Patrick had 16 points to go with 12 rebounds. Malia Garcia scored 14.

Aspen Fraser had 12 and Alecsis Smith had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The women (2-0, 10-4) have a good test Wednesday, playing at Bellevue (2-0, 7-9).

Peninsula 83, Whatcom 46

What. 9 12 8 17 — 46

PC 21 28 20 14 — 83

Peninsula (83) — Ostrander 19, Patrick 16, Garcia 14, Smith 12, Fraser 12, O’Brien 6, Brown 4.

Men’s Game Whatcom 75, Peninsula 71

The Pirates nearly got off to a 2-0 start in North play as they came roaring back from a big deficit in the final 6 minutes.

Whatcom seemed to be cruising with a 67-54 lead with 5:50 left in the game but the Pirates got right back into it with six straight points and then a clutch 3-pointer by Port Angeles’ Gus Halberg to make the score 68-65 with 3:21 left.

The game remained close the rest of the way. Nicolas Hofmann scored on a layup with 1:44 left in the game to make it 69-67 for Whatcom. The Orcas were able to close the game out by shooting 6-for-6 on their free throws.

Patrick Odingo led the Pirates with 18 points, while Sam Tekeste had 11 points snd seven rebounds. Hofmann scored nine, while Cinco McNeal, Patrick Lambert and Halbert all scored eight. Paxton Heitsch led the team with 10 rebounds.

The men (1-1, 2-15) next play at Bellevue (2-0, 15-2) on Wednesday.

Whatcom 75, Peninsula 71

What. 31 44 — 75

PC 32 39 — 71

Peninsula (71) — Odingo 18, Tekeste 11, Hofmann 9, Lambert 8, Halberg 8, McNeal 8, Heitsch 7, Driver 2.

Photos by Jay Cline/Peninsula College Peninsula College’s Makena Patrick (22) is surrounded by Whatcom players in the paint Saturday in Port Angeles. Patrick had 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 83-46 PC win.

Photos by Jay Cline/Peninsula College Peninsula College’s Makena Patrick (22) is surrounded by Whatcom players in the paint Saturday in Port Angeles. Patrick had 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 83-46 PC win.

Peninsula College’s Gus Halberg (Port Angeles High School) goes up for a shot against Whatcom on Saturday. Halberg had a crucial 3-point shot in the final minutes of the game.

Peninsula College’s Gus Halberg (Port Angeles High School) goes up for a shot against Whatcom on Saturday. Halberg had a crucial 3-point shot in the final minutes of the game.

Peninsula College’s Gus Halberg (Port Angeles High School) goes up for a shot against Whatcom on Saturday. Halberg had a crucial 3-point shot in the final three minutes of the game. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)

Peninsula College’s Gus Halberg (Port Angeles High School) goes up for a shot against Whatcom on Saturday. Halberg had a crucial 3-point shot in the final three minutes of the game. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)

Previous
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sequim blitzes North Kitsap early to win

More in Sports

Sequim's Gracie Chartraw (14) scored 34 points to help lead the Wolves to a 66-40 over league rival North Kitsap on Friday. In on this play are North Kitsap's Addison Jess (42) and Jasmine Sunnenberg (12). (Emily Mathiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sequim bounces back with win over Vikings

Port Angeles crushes Bremerton 56-9

Sequim Wolves
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sequim blitzes North Kitsap early to win

Port Angeles gives defending state champion Bremerton all it can handle

Peninsula College's Makena Patrick (22) is surrounded by Whatcom players in the paint Saturday in Port Angeles. Patrick had 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 83-46 Peninsula win. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Men, women split against Whatcom

The Peninsula College women’s basketball team extended its North… Continue reading

Port Angeles Swim & Dive Port Angeles freshman Jebow Nabua swims the 100-yard butterfly competitively for the first time during the Roughriders’ 136-46 boys swim and dive meet victory over Olympic at Shore Aquatic Center on Wednesday.
BOYS PREP SWIMMING: Port Angeles swamps Trojans in Shore showdown

The Port Angeles Roughriders boys swim and dive opened… Continue reading

Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News Port Angeles’ Teanna Clark, pictured driving against Sequim’s Gracie Chartraw in a game Tuesday night, scored nine points in the fourth quarter of the Roughriders’ win over Bainbridge on Wednesday.
PREP BASKETBALL: Port Angeles clamps down defensively, gets rolling offensively in first-place showdown with Bainbridge

Port Angeles rallied back from a 10-point halftime deficit —… Continue reading

COLLEGE HOOPS: Peninsula men open North Region play with OT win

Pirate women win going away

Sequim's Zeke Schmadeke shoots against the defense of Port Angeles's Ashton Gedelman (20) and Abe Brenkman (35). Keilar Point (23) is also on the floor. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Port Angeles holds back Sequim in barn-burner

In a close, back-and-forth boys basketball battle between rivals… Continue reading

Port Angeles’ Morgan Politika goes up for a shot against Sequim on Tuesday night in Port Angeles. Defending for Sequim is Indi Mixon (30), Kaiya Robinson (5) and Hailey Wagner (21). (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Politika comes to the rescue for the Riders

Despite Sequim’s shooting struggles, the Port Angeles girls basketball… Continue reading

It was a fast moving game between Forks and Raymond-South Bend on Tuesday in Forks. The Spartans defeated RSB 49-42. Here, Forks' Chloe Gaydeski looks for an outlet while surrounded by Ravens from left, Avalyn Stigall, Kassie Koski, Ava Baugher and Megan Kongbouakhay. Looking on is Forks' Avery Dilley. (Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP ROUNDUP : Forks girls top Raymond-South Bend

Rivals fly high in fourth, edge Eagles

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Entries open for NODM Kids Medal

The North Olympic Discovery Marathon invites young artists from… Continue reading

Crescent Loggers
PREP ROUNDUP: Crescent boys hoops, Quilcene girls win

The Crescent boys basketball team got back on the winning… Continue reading

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Winter Youth Bowling League at Laurel Lanes

Laurel Lanes will host a Winter Youth Bowling League… Continue reading