COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Men, women split against Whatcom

Peninsula College’s Makena Patrick (22) is surrounded by Whatcom players in the paint Saturday in Port Angeles. Patrick had 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 83-46 Peninsula win. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)

PORT ANGELES — The Peninsula College women’s basketball team extended its North Region winning streak to 42 games with the Pirates’ second straight high-scoring game, beating Whatcom 83-49 on Saturday.

The Peninsula men had a heartbreaking loss, falling 75-71 to Whatcom after storming back late in the second half from a 13-point deficit.

The Peninsula women scored 49 points in the first half, coming after their 101-point win over Shoreline last week to open North Region play. Their scoring finally cooled off in the fourth quarter, but the Pirates still finished with five players in double figures.

Haley Ostrander hit three 3-pointers and led the team with 19 points, while Mackena Patrick had 16 points to go with 12 rebounds. Malia Garcia scored 14.

Aspen Fraser had 12 and Alecsis Smith had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The women (2-0, 10-4) have a good test Wednesday, playing at Bellevue (2-0, 7-9).

Peninsula 83, Whatcom 46

What. 9 12 8 17 — 46

PC 21 28 20 14 — 83

Peninsula (83) — Ostrander 19, Patrick 16, Garcia 14, Smith 12, Fraser 12, O’Brien 6, Brown 4.

Men’s Game Whatcom 75, Peninsula 71

The Pirates nearly got off to a 2-0 start in North play as they came roaring back from a big deficit in the final 6 minutes.

Whatcom seemed to be cruising with a 67-54 lead with 5:50 left in the game but the Pirates got right back into it with six straight points and then a clutch 3-pointer by Port Angeles’ Gus Halberg to make the score 68-65 with 3:21 left.

The game remained close the rest of the way. Nicolas Hofmann scored on a layup with 1:44 left in the game to make it 69-67 for Whatcom. The Orcas were able to close the game out by shooting 6-for-6 on their free throws.

Patrick Odingo led the Pirates with 18 points, while Sam Tekeste had 11 points snd seven rebounds. Hofmann scored nine, while Cinco McNeal, Patrick Lambert and Halbert all scored eight. Paxton Heitsch led the team with 10 rebounds.

The men (1-1, 2-15) next play at Bellevue (2-0, 15-2) on Wednesday.

Whatcom 75, Peninsula 71

What. 31 44 — 75

PC 32 39 — 71

Peninsula (71) — Odingo 18, Tekeste 11, Hofmann 9, Lambert 8, Halberg 8, McNeal 8, Heitsch 7, Driver 2.

Peninsula College’s Gus Halberg (Port Angeles High School) goes up for a shot against Whatcom on Saturday. Halberg had a crucial 3-point shot in the final minutes of the game.