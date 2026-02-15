BOYS BASKETBALL: Sequim opens playoffs with huge win

Sequim coach Craig Brooks talks to Zeke Schmadeke (0) and Solomon Sheppard during the game Saturday in Sequim. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

SEQUIM — The Sequim boys basketball team got contributions up and down the lineups as the Wolves fired on all cylinders, crushing North Mason 69-42 in their District 3 2A tournament opener Saturday.

With the victory, the No. 6-seed Wolves (10-10) move on to the double elimination bracket of the tournament, beginning Tuesday at No. 3-seed Bainbridge (15-5).

The Wolves scored their 69 points with their leading scorer being Solomon Sheppard with just 13. Four Sequim players scored in double figures with Andy Reynolds and Noah Bacchus each scoring 12 and Mason Rapelje 11. Paddy Brooks added eight points as 10 Wolves scored.

The game was in contrast to Sequim’s prior two meetings against North Mason. The Wolves won both, but by eight and 10 points. This game was essentially over late in the second quarter and at one point, Sequim built up a 31-point lead.

The Wolves are also peaking at the right time of year. It was their seventh win in their past nine games.

“[The scoring balance] was huge,” said coach Craig Brooks. “Teams are keying on our top two players [Sheppard and Rapelje]. Having everyone scoring will pay off the next time we step out on the court.

“[Lack of balance] is something that has hurt us all year. This game, we had some guys shoot and step up with confidence,” Brooks said.

Bacchus was huge in the first quarter with six points. He added another six in the third quarter as Sequim built up a lead of 61-30 at one point before letting the subs in the game. He also had two big blocked shots as it was one of Bacchus’ best games of the year.

“I feel like a lot of the work I’ve put in this year is paying off,” Bacchus said.

After a close first quarter, the Wolves blew the game open with a 10-0 run to open up a lead of 24-12 early in the second quarter. After five straight points by North Mason, Sheppard and Rapelje hit 3-pointers as Sequim went on a 12-0 run to push the score to 41-20. North Mason never got to within 19 points after that.

Win or lose Tuesday, the Wolves move on to play again on Feb. 19 and have a chance to host another playoff game if they are in the consolation bracket. Bacchus said the Wolves are focused on returning to the 2A state tournament this year.

“I think our chances are pretty good. I’m proud of our guys and the work they’ve put in, too,” he said.

Forks 64, Raymond-South Bend 54

ROCHESTER — The Forks boys basketball team dominated the boards got another monster game from Titus Rowley and will live to play another day, beating Raymond-South Bend 64-54 in a loser out District 4 2B game Friday night.

Forks didn’t shoot well, making just 29 percent of its shots. But the Spartans finished with a staggering rebounding edge of 69-36, including 41-9 on the offensive boards, the hold off RSB.

Leading the charge on the boards was Rowley, who put up some Bill Russell/Wilt Chamberlain type numbers in this game. Rowley finished with 32 pounds and a whopping 34 rebounds, including 22 on the offensive boards.

Radly Bennett also had 13 rebounds to go with eight points, while Noah Foster scored 10.

“Most of our misses were in the lower half of the key. Luckily we had guys battling all game long,” said coach Keith Weekes.

Weekes said Foster had a badly sprained ankle from a week ago, but that he played one of his best games fo the year. “He was everywhere defensively,” he said.

Forks (12-8) has to win three straight to qualify for the state 2B tournament. The Spartans next play Rainier (12-11) at Castle Rock High School at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The weekend slate of playoff games will be updated Sunday.

The Spartans now play Rainier