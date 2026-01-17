BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Port Angeles romps over North Mason

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles boys basketball team overcame a slow start and stunned North Mason with a barrage of 3-pointers and fast break buckets in an explosive second quarter to blow out the Bulldogs 72-39.

North Mason actually had an 18-17 lead early in the second quarter.

“The first three minutes we started really sluggish. We had five or six turnovers. Once we got going, it was fun to watch,” said coach Kevin Ruble.

The Riders went on a 15-0 run to gain control of the game in the second quarter and finished the first half on a 26-6 run, punctuated by an Abe Brenkman 3-pointer right at the buzzer, to build up a lead of 43-24. During that stretch, Port Angeles bombarded North Mason with six 3-pointers. The Riders outscored the Bulldogs 16-3 in the third to remove all doubt of the outcome.

Brody Pierce finished the game with 27 points, which included a couple of second-half dunks.

“He can really elevate,” Ruble said. Hunter Flores had 16 points and Ashton Gedelman and Danny Benoit each had eight.

The win puts the Riders (7-2 in league, 9-5 overall) in position to grab a share of second place with a big game on the road Tuesday at Bainbridge (6-1, 8-4). Bainbridge beat Port Angeles 63-39 earlier in the season.

“We didn’t have our full lineup last time. It should be a good game,” Ruble said.

Port Angeles 72, North Mason 39

PA 15 28 16 13 — 72

NM 10 14 3 12 — 39

Port Angeles (72) — Pierce 27, Flores 16, Gedelman 8, Benoit 8, Hope 6, Ruddell 3, Ross 2, Smithson 2.

Sequim 57, Kingston 53

KINGSTON — The Sequim boys basketball team had to hold on tight in the fourth quarter but the Wolves got the job done with a 57-53 victory over Kingston.

The Wolves went into the fourth quarter up 45-34. The Buccaneers rallied with a 19-point fourth quarter to make the game close at the end.

“We let them come back on us. They played really tough, give Kingston credit,” said coach Craig Brooks. He called it a strange game as Sequim just couldn’t quite put Kingston away until the end.

“It’s could’ve gone either way,” he said.

In the end, the victory gives Sequim a winning record in Olympic League play heading down the stretch.

Solomon Sheppard hit a pair of 3-pointers, had a couple of fast break dunks and finished with 17 points. He also cracked the 1,000-point barrier in his high school career.

Mason Rapelje also had 17 points, shooting 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Andy Reynolds also added nine points and played tough defense on Kingston’s 6-foot-8 post player Derek Bynum. “He hurt us last game,” Brooks said.

Brooks said Austin Limp and Nolan Bacchus also contributed on both ends of the floor.

Sequim (5-3, 5-8) next travels to North Mason (1-6, 5-7) on Tuesday.

Sequim 57, Kingston 53

Seq. 11 17 17 12 — 57

King. 11 10 13 19 — 53

Sequim (57) — Sheppard 17, Rapelje 17, Reynolds 9, Kimp 5, Tennell 5, Schmadeke 4.

Forks 66, Chief Leschi

FORKS —The Forks boys basketball team clamped down on defense in the fourth quarter to blow open what was a close battle for most of the game, going on to beat Chief Leschi 66-49.

The Spartans also got another huge game from Titus Rowley.

After the third quarter, Forks was up just 50-47, but outscored the Warriors 16-2 in the fourth quarter.

“They decided to play basketball,” said coach Keith Weekes. “Chief Leschi was making a bunch of threes early. We started realizing where our advantages were, which is our size.”

One of Forks’ big inside players, 6-foot-5 Radly Bennett, had eight points and eight rebounds.

Rowley had a fantastic game, scoring 33 points to go with 19 rebounds, six steals and four blocked shots. “He was doing Titus things out there,” Weekes said.

Noah Foster contributed 12 points while Cash Barajas had seven.

Forks (3-1, 9-4) has a huge game Tuesday at Ilwaco (4-0, 9-2) with a share of first place in the Pacific 2B League on the line. Ilwaco beat Forks 83-57 on Jan. 12.

Forks 66, Chief Leschi 49

Forks 15 14 21 16 — 66

CL 15 13 19 2 — 49

Forks (66) — T. Rowley 33, Foster 12, Bennett 8, Barajas 7, Soto 2, M. Rowley 2, Windle 2.

Neah Bay 75, Taholah 56

Neah Bay 89, Chief Kitsap 24

NEAH BAY — The Neah Bay boys basketball team came back from a huge hole with a monst second half to get past Taholah 75-56 on Saturday.

Taholah got up 40-28 at halftime, but the Red Devils came roaring back with a 47-16 second half. Tyler Swan led the way with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Mathias Greene had 13 points, Daniel Cumming 10 and Eugene Ray nine.

In a Friday game, the Red Devils had outstanding balance in beating Chief Kitsap 89-24. The Red Devils had eight players score at least eight points. They were led by Tyler Swan with 14.

Favor Ray had 13 points and 14 rebounds, while Josh Barton had 13 points. LeAnthony Jimmicum and Eugene Ray each scored 10 points, while Azariah Greene had nine points. Eckos Chartraw scored eight points to go with seven rebounds and Mathias Greene scored eight.

Neah Bay (10-4) next plays Crescent at home at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Neah Bay 75, Taholah 56

Tah. 15 25 8 8 — 56

NB 15 13 25 22 — 75

Neah Bay (75) — Swan 28, M. Greene 13, Cumming 10, E. Ray 9, A. Greene 6, F. Ray 6, Jimmicum 3.

Neah Bay 89, Chief Kitsap 24

NB 28 25 26 10 —89

CK 8 3 7 6 — 24

Neah Bay (89) — Swan 14, F. Ray 13, Barton 13, Jimmicum 10, E. Ray 10, A. Greene 9, M. Greene 8, Chartraw 8, Cumming 4.

Vashon 80, East Jefferson 59

VASHON — The East Jefferson boys basketball got down big in the first quarter and played Vashon even for much of the rest of the game, but could never catch up with the Pirates in an 80-59 loss Friday.

East Jefferson was led by Luke O’Hara, who had 25 points and 12 rebounds. Asher Little had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Julius Mercado had 13 points and three steals.

East Jefferson (2-2, 4-7) next has a nonleague game at Bear Creek on Tuesday.

Vashon 80, East Jefferson 59

EJ 10 13 16 20 — 59

Va. 21 17 16 26 — 80

East Jefferson (59) — O’Hara 25, Mercado 13, Little 12, Williamson 6, Shockley 3.