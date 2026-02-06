Forks’ Radly Benett, left, rebounds in front of Neah Bay’s Daniel Cumming on Thursday night in Forks.

BOYS BASKETBALL: Neah Bay handles Forks’ challenge

Sequim, Port Angeles boys fall on the road

FORKS — Neah Bay erased Forks’ strong start in the second matchup of the season between the two teams eventually going on to win 66-55 in a nonleague tuneup between the teams.

Titus Rowley scored 16 of his game-high 27 points in the first quarter as the Spartans built a 22-17 lead.

Neah Bay’s LeAnthony Jimmicum led the Red Devils’ charge in the second quarter, hitting on two 3-point baskets and scoring all eight of his points as Neah Bay went up 41-30 at halftime.

Tyler Swan came through with a couple of 3s during a slow third quarter for the Red Devils and Neah Bay finished Forks off at the foul line, hitting 8-of-12 free throws in the fourth.

Swan led Neah Bay with 18 points and nine rebounds. Mathias Greene added 17 for the Red Devils (15-4).

Neah Bay wrapped its regular season with a nonleague game with Wahkiakum at Hoquiam late Friday.

The Red Devils earned a first-round bye to the Class 1B Tri-District Tournament and will host a home game Feb. 17.

Neah Bay 66, Forks 55

Neah Bay 17 24 11 14 — 66

Forks 22 8 14 11 — 55

Neah Bay (66) — Swan 18, M. Greene 17, Cumming 10, E. Ray 9, L. Jimmicum 8, A. Greene 3, Chartraw 1.

Forks (55) — T. Rowley 27, Foster 8, Coberly 7, Barajas 4, Clark 3. M. Rowley 2, Bennett 2.

Kingston 66, Port Angeles 59

KINGSTON — The Roughriders wrapped up the regular season with a road loss to the Buccaneers.

“It’s now my least favorite gym in the whole league,” coach Kevin Ruble joked

“Kingston played really well. They hit shots eaarly and we had to battle back. It kind of felt like we were playing from behind all night. We’d put some plays together and they would hit a big 3 and take back the momentum.

Port Angeles trailed 57-55 with 2:10 left to play when Kingston made its move.

“They came down and hit a 3-point play on us, a foul on a basket and the free throw,” Ruble said. “We had a string of possessions to close it out and where we had good looks but we couldn’t get them to fall.”

Hunter Flores led the Riders with 14 points. John Ruddell and Brock Hope each had 13 and Brock Pierce had a dozen.

Port Angeles (8-6, 10-9) finished fourth overall in the Olympic League standings and will find out its district tournament seeding on Monday, Ruble said.

The Riders are likely to host a loser-out district contest Feb. 14.

Kingston 66, Port Angeles 59

Port Angeles 8 18 18 15 — 59

Kingston 12 16 19 19 — 66

Port Angeles (59) — Flores 14, Ruddell 13, Hope 13, Pierce 12, Gedelman 3, Benoit 2, Brenkman 2.

Bremerton 64, Sequim 47

BREMERTON — The Wolves struggled to score against the unbeaten Olympic League champion Knights (14-0, 18-2) on the defending state champs senior night.

“Bremerton was tough,” coach Craig Brooks said. “Andy Reynolds played great.”

Reynolds led the Wolves with 14 points.

Jalen Davis had 19 for Bremerton.

Sequim (9-5, 9-10) finished third overall in the Olympic League standings. The Wolves will await their district seeding with a strong likelihood of hosting a loser-out first round game on Feb. 14.

Bremerton 64, Sequim 47

Sequim 8 7 13 19 — 47

Bremerton 20 14 22 8 — 64

Sequim (47) — Reynolds 14, Sheppard 9, Rapelje 6 Tennell 6, Buhrer 3, Green 3.

