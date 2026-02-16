ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Nolan Bacchus, Sequim basketball

Nolan Bacchus, Sequim basketball.

The Sequim boys basketball team had great balance in their District 3 2A tournament victory over North Mason with four players in double figures.

The Wolves have gotten big contributions all season long from Mason Rapelje and Solomon Sheppard, but when they’re really dangerous is when they get offense from multiple players, such as Nolan Bacchus.

Bacchus, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, was one of those big contributors in the Wolves’ 69-42 victory over North Mason.

Bacchus had six points in the first quarter and added another six points in the third quarter, finishing with 12. On top of that, he had two big blocked shots on defense, giving the Wolves a big game at both ends of the court.

Bacchus and his Sequim teammates will face Bainbridge tonight in the double-elimination round of the District 3 tournament.

