ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Morgan Politika, Port Angeles girls basketball

There’s a lot of players who have helped the Port Angeles girls basketball team get off to a 7-0 start in league this season. Senior leaders Teanna Clark and Lindsay Smith have both been crucial to the team’s success.

Morgan Politika has increasingly been joining the Riders’ experienced duo as one of the team’s biggest contributors. She is the kind of player who does a lot of the little things that don’t always show up in the scorebook.

On Jan. 6 against Olympic Peninsula rival Sequim, she truly took over, however. The Riders were struggling to shoot against a scrappy Sequim squad that refused to go away.

The Wolves were down just eight points early in the fourth when Politika caught fire, hitting two 3-pointers and scoring eight points down the stretch, sparking her teammates to a 44-22 win. Politika ended up leading all scorers with 16.

Politika and her teammates have a huge game tonight at home against Bainbridge (7-1) for sole control of first place in the Olympic League.

