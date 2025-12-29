ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Cerise Moss, Neah Bay girls basketball

Cerise Moss is off to a hot start for the defending state champion Neah Bay girls basketball team and is a big part of the reason the team has started this season 7-1 — with that one loss to a 4A school, Mercer Island.

On a balanced squad with several star plays, Moss has stood out so far this season with the Red Devils thanks to her outside shooting.

She hit five 3-pointers, shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 17 points in a 77-43 win Dec. 23 over Sequim. She hit another three 3-pointers in a victory over Pateros on Dec. 20 and added five 3-pointers (shooting 5-for-11) on Dec. 18 in a 62-51 win over Waterville-Mansfield, leading the team with 21 points. It was also her best scoring game of the season.

Moss is averaging 13.4 points a game this season, shooting 23-for-43 from 3-point range.

The Red Devils are playing this week in a tournament in Adna.

