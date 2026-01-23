AREA SPORTS: Handball duo racks up trophies, look to form youth handball program in PA

Handball doubles partners Michael Ewing, left, of Port Angeles and Chris Cardinal of Chimacum won the 41st Washington Athletic Club Handball Classic doubles championship last weekend at the Washington Athletic Club in Seattle.

Handball doubles partners Michael Ewing, left, of Port Angeles and Chris Cardinal of Chimacum won the 41st Washington Athletic Club Handball Classic doubles championship last weekend at the Washington Athletic Club in Seattle.

Area handball players win, form program

PORT ANGELES — A pair of North Olympic Peninsula handball players have earned trophy hardware at recent competitive tournaments, inspiring the duo to plan for an area youth handball program.

Port Angeles resident Michael Ewing and his handball partner Chris Cardinal of Chimacum came home with the doubles championship at the 41st Washington Athletic Club Handball Classic held Jan. 16-18 at the Washington Athletic Club in Seattle.

This year’s tournament partnered with the Race 4 Eight (R48) Pro Handball Circuit, making it an official pro tour pre-qualifier. Ewing also advanced to the finals in singles play, finishing second overall, narrowly missing a qualifying spot for the next professional tour event.

In November, Ewing and Cardinal captured the 58th annual Lilac Handball Tournament in Spokane, winning the doubles division against a strong field of players. Ewing also finished as runner-up in the Open Singles division.

Ewing and Cardinal regularly train in Sequim, playing together weekly. On occasion, they are joined by Sean Lenning, a top R48 professional handball player and longtime high school friend of Ewing.

Ewing and his long time friend and handball player Carl Rice are now hoping to give back to the community by starting a youth program at the Port Angeles YMCA.

The goal is to introduce young athletes to handball, promote fitness and create new athletic opportunities for local kids.

“Handball has opened doors and built lifelong friendships,” said Ewing. “We’d love to see kids here in Port Angeles get the same chance.”

Those interested can call Ewing at 206-678-7942.

