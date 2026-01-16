AREA SPORTS: East Jefferson baseball and softball registration

East Jefferson LL registration open, discount available

PORT HADLOCK — Registration is open for East Jefferson Little League’s baseball, softball and T-Ball leagues at https://tinyurl.com/PDN-EJLL26.

Two in-person registration events will be held at the EJLL Clubhouse, 80 Elkins Road, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 24 and 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 28.

Fees are $85 for T-Ball and $110 for all baseball and softball divisions.

Early bird registration provides a $10 discount through Feb. 13.

A $10 discount is available for each additional sibling in a family, with a limit of five.

Skills assessments are planned for March 1 and March 3.

For more information, email playeragent@ejll.org or call/text 360-643-0222.

Little League funds

Applications for the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant, a program that provides funds for families in need with registration fees, are accepted through Feb. 4.

East Jefferson, Port Townsend, South Jefferson and Sequim little leagues are eligible to apply.

To apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-LLGrant26.

Due to demand, each day the application will open at 10 a.m. and close when the daily limit of 850 applications has been reached.

Parents/guardians must gather eligibility documentation needed in order to be approved for a grant.

Documents must show the child’s name as well as effective dates within the last 12 months. One of the following documents will be required with the application: SNAP enrollment document with dates, WIC enrollment document with dates, Medicaid enrollment document with dates.

If you are attempting to take advantage of early registration windows, you should ask for the full amount for your league (up to $150) in your application.

If approved in time to take advantage of the early registration fee, any additional funds will be returned to help another family in need.

Sequim Junior Soccer

SEQUIM — Registration for Sequim Junior Soccer’s coed spring leagues is open at https://tinyurl.com/PDN-SJS26.

Two changes are in effect for 2026: U.S. Soccer is requiring all youth soccer associations to switch to registering by grade year rather than birth year by this fall. Sequim Junior Soccer is switching to the new grade year format for this spring to work out any kinks ahead of fall registration.

The program also is expanding and adding a high school program for players in grades 9-12 (U19) who will not play for the Sequim High School team this spring.

Practices are held Monday through Friday with days and times set by individual coaches.

Hour-long practices typically run during the 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. time frame. U5/6 and U7/8 teams will practice once a week for 60 minutes, U10, U12 and U14 will practice twice a week for 60 minutes, and U19 will practice twice a week for 90 minutes. Practices cannot start any earlier than 4 p.m.

All games will be played on Saturdays starting April 11 at the Albert Haller Fields in Sequim.

The Mini Ballers league for ages 3-4, will be held on Saturday only and start on April 25.

Mini Ballers registration is $50, U5 through U19 registrations are $85.

Scholarships are available.

For more information, or once an age group is full, email Sjsregistrar@hotmail.com to be added to the waiting list for spring soccer.

