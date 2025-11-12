Paige Mason, left, and Jack Gladfelter and Max Baeder, right.

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: PA’s Mason named NWAC defender of the week

Gladfelter, Baeder to NAIA nationals

MOUNT VERNON — Port Angeles’ Paige Mason was named the NWAC women’s defensive soccer player of the week for scoring a crucial goal to help the Skagit Valley Cardinals finish second in the North Region.

Mason, a defender for the Cardinals, helped Skagit Valley beat Bellevue 3-1 on Oct. 28. In a playoff game Nov. 5, Mason scored a goal during a penalty kick shootout as the Cardinals won the shootout 5-4 to advance past Centralia. Skagit Valley finished the season 9-5-3 after losing the NWAC quarterfinals to Spokane.

Mason, a sophomore, played soccer and basketball and ran track for Port Angeles High School, graduating in 2023. She has played basketball and soccer for Skagit Valley College.

NAIA nationals

SALEM, Ore. — Port Angeles’ Jack Gladfelter and Max Baeder will both move on to the NAIA Cross-Country National Championship based on their performances at the Cascade Collegiate Conference championships.

Gladfelter, who runs for Corban University in Salem, Ore., came in third in the 8K race with a time of 24 minutes, 15 seconds, just 12 seconds out of first place, run by Yemane Mulugeta of Trinity Western.

Baeder, running for The Evergreen State College, finished a solid 15th in a time of 25:12. Both runners were the top competitors for their schools. Corban finished fifth at the meet and The Evergreen State ninth.

Gladfelter and Baeder ran as teammates for Port Angeles High School in track and field and cross country. Last year, Gladfelter was fourth in the CCC championship and eighth in the NAIA championship. Baeder was 28th last year in the CCC championship.

The NAIA Nationals will be held Nov. 21 in Tallahassee, Fla.

