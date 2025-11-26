ALL-LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER: Rognlien co-defensive MVP; PA, Sequim place five girls on first team

SEQUIM — The Port Angeles and Sequim soccer teams placed a total of five girls on the All-Olympic League first team for girls soccer, with Port Angeles goalkeeper Kennedy Rognlien leading the way by being named the league’s Co-defensive Player of the Year.

Rognlien, a senior, tallied a total of four shutouts in goal this season and had five other games in which she allowed just one goal. All season, the Roughriders allowed just 11 goals all season — seven of those in three games against Bainbridge, which went 19-2 on the season. Rognlien’s season was punctuated by a standout performance in the state playoffs, in which she stopped 16 out of 17 shots in a 1-0 loss to Hockinson.

Last year, Rognlien made first-team All-Olympic league.

Port Angeles’ Emma Desjardins made the first-team all league as a freshmen. She scored 21 goals in her freshmen season to lead the Riders, breaking the record set several years ago by Millie Long, who later became a league MVP at both Port Angeles and Peninsula College and now plays Div. 1A basketball at Fresno State. Sophomore Mariah Traband also made the first-team thanks to her 10 goals.

Also making first team was senior Becca Manson. Manson, Traband, Desjardins and Rognlien helped lead the Riders to a 16-5 record, a No. 8 RPI ranking and trip to the state playoffs this season.

Making the first team for the second straight year was Sequim midfielder Raimey Brewer. Kiley Winter, a second-teamer last year for the Wolves as a forward, made the first team this year. Brewer and Winter led Sequim to a 7-11 record, which included a victory in the district playoffs.

Making the second team were Port Angeles defensive backs Pyper Alton and Cayleigh Alward and midfielder Teanna Clark. Also making the second team were Sequim’s Olive Bridge and Ruby Moxley-Horgan.

Earning sportsmanship awards were Sequim’s Hailey Wagner and Port Angeles’ Allison Fricker.

The league’s Offensive MVP was Syleena Hogan of North Kitsap, who scored 24 goals this season, and the sharing the Defensive MVP with Rognlien was Bainbridge’s Maggie Dunstan.

Full All-Olympic Soccer Teams

Offensive MVP —Syleena Hogan, North Kitsap.

Defensive MVPs — Kennedy Rognlien, Port Angeles; Maggie Dunstan, Bainbridge.

First Team

Mariah Traband, PA; Emma Desjardins, PA; Becca Manson, PA; Raimey Brewer, Seq.; Kiley Winter, Seq.; Ema Delecki, BI; Eliza Jurcak, BI; Magda Rufo-Hill, BI; Izzi Pujolar, BI; Juliete Sannes, NK; Addy Jueco, NK; Olivia Basco-Yu, NK; Amelie Eudeline, King.; Christina Prescott, King.; McKaela Robinson, Brem.; Melanie Uhrich, Brem.; Taylor Madison, NM; Anabelle Waldman, NM.

Second Team

Pyper Alton, PA; Teanna Clark, PA; Cayleigh Alward, PA; Olive Bridge, Seq.; Ruby Moxley-Horgan, Seq.; Taylor Mass, BI; Vega Hendrickson, BI; Abril Edwards, BI; Maya Zick, BI; Vianney Garcia De Luna, NK; Abby Marrero, NK; Meara Byers, NK; Harlow Heidel, King.; Paiton Liebold, King.; Finley Anderson, Brem.; Kieran Flanagan, Brem.; Addisen Sheridan, NM; Marian Nelsen, NM; Olivia Walters, Oly.; Isobel Leonhardt, Oly.

Sportsmanship Award

Allison Fricker, PA; Hailey Wagner, Seq.; Taylor Mass, BI; Abby Knott, NK; Emily Kispert, King.; Macey Rotter, Brem.; Olivia Walters, Oly.; Marian Nelsen, NM.

Michael Dashiell/Olympic Peninsula News Group Sequim’s Raimey Brewer made the first-team All-Olympic League for girls soccer for the second straight year.