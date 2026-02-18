ALL-LEAGUE BASKETBALL: Sequim’s Sheppard, Rapelje make first team

Sequim’s Solomon Sheppard, left, and Mason Rapelje were both named to the Olympic League’s first team last week. (Photos by Emily Matthiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)

BAINBRIDGE — Sequim’s Solomon Sheppard and Mason Rapelje both made the first team of the All-Olympic League as selected by coaches last week.

It was the first time both players made the first team, after they helped lead the Wolves to a third-place finish in the Olympic League.

Making the second team were Port Angeles’ Brody Pierce and Hunter Flores.

As expected, the league MVP was Bremerton star player Jalen Davis. Davis was also named the league’s defensive player of the year. Sheppard won that honor last year along with Davis.

Sheppard led the Wolves by averaging 18.9 points per game. He added 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game. Rapelje scored 14.7 points a game. He scored 37 points in a game against Port Angeles to help secure a third-place league finish for the Wolves.

Pierce and Flores each had some big games for the Riders this year in their senior years. Pierce, overcoming a sprained ankle he sustained early in the season, led the team in scoring, pouring in 33 points against North Kitsap, 24 against North Mason, 29 and 21 in two games against Sequim and 23 in a district playoff victory over Orting. Flores was extremely consistent all year, scoring in double figures in virtually every league game.

Named to the sportsmanship team were John Ruddell of Port Angeles and Hunter Tennell of Sequim.

Both Sequim and Port Angeles played Tuesday in the second round of the District 3 tournament and will play again Thursday, with opponents, locations and times yet to be determined.

Boys Basketball All-Olympic League

MVP — Jalen Davis, Brem.

Defensive Player of the Year — Jalen Davis, Brem.

First team — Solomon Sheppard, Seq.; Mason Rapelje, Seq.; Ryan Rohrbacher, BI; Enoch Taylor, Brem.; Jaquan Davis, Brem.; Aaron Matthews, Brem.

Second team — Hunter Flores, Pa; Brody Pierce, PA; Donovan Waver, Oly.; Cameron Revelez, NM; Kaden Thielman, BI; Derek Bynum, King.

Sportsmanship — John Ruddell, PA; Hunter Tennell, Seq.; Will Rohrbacher, BI; Clarten Butler, NM; Kadyn Carter, NK; Tony Medina, Brem.; Aiden Heffernan, King.; Gabe Needham, Oly.