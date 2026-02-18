Sequim’s Solomon Sheppard, left, and Mason Rapelje were both named to the Olympic League’s first team last week. (Photos by Emily Matthiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)

Sequim’s Solomon Sheppard, left, and Mason Rapelje were both named to the Olympic League’s first team last week. (Photos by Emily Matthiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)

ALL-LEAGUE BASKETBALL: Sequim’s Sheppard, Rapelje make first team

Port Angeles’ Pierce, Flores on second team

BAINBRIDGE — Sequim’s Solomon Sheppard and Mason Rapelje both made the first team of the All-Olympic League as selected by coaches last week.

It was the first time both players made the first team, after they helped lead the Wolves to a third-place finish in the Olympic League.

Making the second team were Port Angeles’ Brody Pierce and Hunter Flores.

As expected, the league MVP was Bremerton star player Jalen Davis. Davis was also named the league’s defensive player of the year. Sheppard won that honor last year along with Davis.

Sheppard led the Wolves by averaging 18.9 points per game. He added 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game. Rapelje scored 14.7 points a game. He scored 37 points in a game against Port Angeles to help secure a third-place league finish for the Wolves.

Pierce and Flores each had some big games for the Riders this year in their senior years. Pierce, overcoming a sprained ankle he sustained early in the season, led the team in scoring, pouring in 33 points against North Kitsap, 24 against North Mason, 29 and 21 in two games against Sequim and 23 in a district playoff victory over Orting. Flores was extremely consistent all year, scoring in double figures in virtually every league game.

Named to the sportsmanship team were John Ruddell of Port Angeles and Hunter Tennell of Sequim.

Both Sequim and Port Angeles played Tuesday in the second round of the District 3 tournament and will play again Thursday, with opponents, locations and times yet to be determined.

Boys Basketball All-Olympic League

MVP — Jalen Davis, Brem.

Defensive Player of the Year — Jalen Davis, Brem.

First team — Solomon Sheppard, Seq.; Mason Rapelje, Seq.; Ryan Rohrbacher, BI; Enoch Taylor, Brem.; Jaquan Davis, Brem.; Aaron Matthews, Brem.

Second team — Hunter Flores, Pa; Brody Pierce, PA; Donovan Waver, Oly.; Cameron Revelez, NM; Kaden Thielman, BI; Derek Bynum, King.

Sportsmanship — John Ruddell, PA; Hunter Tennell, Seq.; Will Rohrbacher, BI; Clarten Butler, NM; Kadyn Carter, NK; Tony Medina, Brem.; Aiden Heffernan, King.; Gabe Needham, Oly.

Previous
AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Pair of Blairs headed to Mat Classic for Forks
Next
Sequim’s Gracie Chartraw named girls basketball league MVP

More in Sports

Sequim's Gracie Chartraw was named the Olympic League MVP last week by the league's coaches. She is averaging 24.9 points a game for the Wolves. (Emily Mathiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)
Sequim’s Gracie Chartraw named girls basketball league MVP

Port Angeles’ Teanna Clark named league’s defensive player of the year

Sequim's Solomon Sheppard, left, and Mason Rapelje were both named to the Olympic League's first team last week. (Photos by Emily Matthiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)
ALL-LEAGUE BASKETBALL: Sequim’s Sheppard, Rapelje make first team

Port Angeles’ Pierce, Flores on second team

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Pair of Blairs headed to Mat Classic for Forks

A pair of Blairs will compete in wrestling this weekend… Continue reading

The Port Angeles boys 200-yard medley team of, from left, Miles Van Denburg, Patrick Ross, Thomas Jones and Edward Gillespie, won the District 3 title this weekend at Shore Aquatic Center in Port Angeles. (Sally Cole)
BOYS DISTRICT SWIM MEET: (updated) Port Angeles second at district

Riders send three relay teams, three individuals and a diver to state

Nolan Bacchus, Sequim basketball.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Nolan Bacchus, Sequim basketball

The Sequim boys basketball team had great balance in their District 3… Continue reading

Port Angeles' Miriam Cobb carries the ball against Klahowya in the third-place state tournament game Saturday in Federal Way. Port Angeles beat Klahowya 14-0 to finish third in the state in the program's inaugural year of existence. Also in on the play are Port Angeles' Pyper Alton (6) and Audrey Rudd (5). (Kevin Hanson/Enumclaw Courier-Herald)
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL: Port Angeles girls upset Klahowya, finish third at state

The Port Angeles girls flag football team got a… Continue reading

Port Angeles' Brock Hope goes up for a shot against the defense of Orting on Saturday in Port Angeles. The Roughriders won 48-33 to move on to the double-elimination phase of the District 3 2A tournament. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BASKETBALL: PA smothers Orting 48-33 to move on in playoffs

It wasn’t especially pretty, but the Port Angeles boys… Continue reading

Sequim coach Craig Brooks talks to Zeke Schmadeke (0) and Solomon Sheppard during the game Saturday in Sequim. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)
BOYS BASKETBALL: Sequim opens playoffs with huge win

Wolves beat Bulldogs 69-42; Forks’ Titus Rowley 32 points, 34 rebounds in victory

Peninsula College
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula splits pair of games on the road at Edmonds

The Peninsula College women won their 51st straight game in… Continue reading

DISTRICT BASKETBALL: Sequim girls stay alive with big win over Olympic

Sequim shook off a slow start, navigated early foul trouble… Continue reading

The Port Angeles girls flag football team will play Klahowya for third/fourth place in the Class 1A/2A state tournament today at 10 a.m. at Federal Way Stadium.
STATE FLAG FOOTBALL: Roughriders’ upset bid derailed in state semifinals

Port Angeles held 14-0 lead

Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News East Jefferson’s Landon Hoppe shoots a long jump shot while defended by a Vashon player during the Rivals’ 55-53 Nisqually League loss at Chimacum High School on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL: East Jefferson takes mental step forward in final minutes of loss to Vashon

East Jefferson boys basketball head coach Alex Little belives his… Continue reading