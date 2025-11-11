Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News Forks’ Estevan Ramos (yellow helmet) is tackled during a 2024 game against Meridian. Ramos made the All Central 2B League, Western Division second team as both a kick return specialist and as a wide receiver.

2B ALL-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Seven Forks players make second team

FORKS — The Forks football team placed seven players on the Central 2B League West Division second team this week.

The injury-depleted Spartans finished their season with a 47-7 playoff loss to No. 1-ranked Toledo. Forks made the district playoff by winning a Kansas City tiebreaker over Ilwaco.

The Spartans had two wide receivers named to the second team, Cashtien Barajas and Estevan Ramos. Ramos additionally made the second team as a return specialist, while Barajas was an honorable mention as a defensive back.

Offensive lineman Logan Ramsey also made second team.

Named to the defensive second team was defensive lineman Titus Rowley, who was also an honorable mention selection at tight end.

Kade Highfield made the second team as a linebacker, while kicker Mario Reyes and punter Adon Arellano also made second team.

The offensive MVP of the league was Caleb VonPresentin of Napavine and defensive MVP was Steven O’Dell of Adna. The coach of the year was Aaron Cochran of Adna.

Full Central 2B League, West Division Selections

Offensive MVP — Caleb VonPresentin, Napavine.

Defensive MVP — Steven O’Dell, Adna.

First Team

Offensive Line — Noah Hellem, Adna; Jackson Knittle, Adna; Wyatt Colbert, Napavine; Hunter Harris, PEWV; Luigi Rodriguez, Adna.

Quarterback — Trevin Salme, Adna.

Running Back — Chris Banker, RSB; Lucas Lusk, PEWV; Dylan Pelas, Ilwaco.

Tight end — Oryn Nelson, Adna.

Defensive line — Caleb VonPressentin, Napavine; Noah Hellem, Adna; Jackson Knittle, Adna, Cooper Petit, Ilwaco.

Defensive back — Blane King, PEWV; Cash Smith, Adna; Dylan Pelas, Ilwaco.

Linebacker — Oryn Nelson, Adna; Dean Hamilton, Napavine; Eddie Clements, PEWV; Lucas Lusk, PEWV.

Special Teams — Lucas Lusk, PEWV, punter; Adam More, RSB, kicker; Grayson Humphrey, Adna, return specialist.

Second Team

Offensive Line — Logan Ramsey, Forks; Cooper Petit, Ilwaco; Brandon Fisher, Napavine; Adrian Camacho, RSB; Hank Swartz, PEWV.

Quarterback — Brody Ritzman, PEWV.

Running Back — Beau Miller, Adna; Dean Hamilton, Napavine.

Wide Receiver — Cashtien Barajas, Forks; Estevan Ramos, Forks, Grayson Humphrey, Adna; Travis Kirkpatrick, Napavine.

Tight End — Cody Mican, PEWV.

Defensive Line — Titus Rowley, Forks; Spud Swogger, PEWV; Ryker Workman, Adna, Aaron Somero, RSB.

Defensive Back — Kannen Kephart, Adna, Jayson Hull, Napavine; Brody Ritzman, PEWV.

Linebacker — Kade Highfield, Forks; Corbin Johnson, Ilwaco; Naillon Ramirez, Adna; Tommy Deebach, Napavine.

Special Teams — Adon Arellano, Forks, punter; Mario Reyes, Forks, kicker; Estevan Ramos, Forks, return specialist.

Honorable Mention

Offensive Line — Brodey Luurs, Adna; Matthew Watson, Napavine; Israel Morales, RSB.

Quarterback — Grady Wilson, Napavine; Haddox Hazen, Ilwaco.

Tight End — Titus Rowley, Forks.

Defensive Line — Pono Moniz Taitague, Napavine; Tyler Frasier, PEWV; Sawyer DeWitt, Napavine; Sisto Arena, Ilwaco.

Defensive Back — Cashtien Barajas, Forks; Jay Singarath, RSB; Landen Cline, Adna.

Linebacker — Manny Becerra Souza, RSB; Caiden De Los Santos, RSB.

Return Specialist — Landen Cline.

1B STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Neah Bay, Quilcene face long road trips

