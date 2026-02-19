1B BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Neah Bay teams sweep in tournament openers

NEAH BAY — The Neah Bay boys and girls both moved into the semifinals of the 1B Tri-district tournament, with each team needing just one more win to qualify for the 1B state tournament.

The games were wildly different, however, as the boys had to gut out a close win over Concordia Christian and the No. 1-ranked girls winning by a huge margin over Lopez.

Th boys got off to a fast start and held off a Concordia Christian rally in the fourth quarter to win 55-50 in the Red Devils’ Tri-District 1B tournament opener.

Neah Bay got up 13-5 after the first quarter and went into the fourth up 46-33. Concordia Christian outscored the Red Devils 17-9 in the fourth to make it close at the end of the game.

Tyler Swan had a big game, shooting 3-for-6 on his 3-pointers, scoring 22 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Eugene Ray had 13 points and 10 rebounds while Favor Ray scored 10 points.

Neah Bay (17-3), the No. 3 seed in the Tri-District tournament, next plays No. 2 seed Tulalip Heritage (18-5) at 7 p.m. today at Marysville-Pilchuck High School. The winner goes to the district championship game Saturday.

Neah Bay 55, Concordia Chr. 50

CC 5 12 16 17 — 50

NB 13 15 15 9 — 55

Neah Bay (55) — Swan 22, E. Ray 13, F. Ray 10, Cumming 4, M. Greene 2, A. Greene 2, Jimmicum 2.

Girls Basketball Tri-District 1B Tournament Neah Bay 76, Lopez 8

NEAH BAY — The Neah Bay girls basketball team had its most dominant win of the season in its Tri-District 1B tournament opener, crushing Lopez Island 76-8.

The defending state champions three years running had a 48-0 lead at the half.

Eleven different Neah Bay players scored, led by Qwaapeys Greene with 12. Angel Halttunen and Cerise Moss each scored 11, while Brianna McGimpsey and Lillie Yallup each scored eight.

Neah Bay (19-2), seeded No. 1 in the tournament, next plays No. 4 seed Muckleshoot (14-9) at 6 p.m. today at Sequim High School. If the Red Devils win, they play in the district championship game Saturday against either Lummi or Crosspoint Christian.

Neah Bay 76, Lopez 8

Lopez 0 0 8 0 — 8

NB 20 28 17 11 — 76

Neah Bay (76) — Q. Greene 12, Cerise Moss 11, A. Halttunen 11, McGimpsey 8, Yallup 8, Lawrence 7, D. Greene 6, Caylee Moss 5, W. Martin 4, H. Martin 2, Johnson 2.