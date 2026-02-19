1B BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Neah Bay teams sweep in tournament openers

Neah Bay Red Devils

NEAH BAY — The Neah Bay boys and girls both moved into the semifinals of the 1B Tri-district tournament, with each team needing just one more win to qualify for the 1B state tournament.

The games were wildly different, however, as the boys had to gut out a close win over Concordia Christian and the No. 1-ranked girls winning by a huge margin over Lopez.

Th boys got off to a fast start and held off a Concordia Christian rally in the fourth quarter to win 55-50 in the Red Devils’ Tri-District 1B tournament opener.

Neah Bay got up 13-5 after the first quarter and went into the fourth up 46-33. Concordia Christian outscored the Red Devils 17-9 in the fourth to make it close at the end of the game.

Tyler Swan had a big game, shooting 3-for-6 on his 3-pointers, scoring 22 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Eugene Ray had 13 points and 10 rebounds while Favor Ray scored 10 points.

Neah Bay (17-3), the No. 3 seed in the Tri-District tournament, next plays No. 2 seed Tulalip Heritage (18-5) at 7 p.m. today at Marysville-Pilchuck High School. The winner goes to the district championship game Saturday.

Neah Bay 55, Concordia Chr. 50

CC 5 12 16 17 — 50

NB 13 15 15 9 — 55

Neah Bay (55) — Swan 22, E. Ray 13, F. Ray 10, Cumming 4, M. Greene 2, A. Greene 2, Jimmicum 2.

Girls Basketball Tri-District 1B Tournament Neah Bay 76, Lopez 8

NEAH BAY — The Neah Bay girls basketball team had its most dominant win of the season in its Tri-District 1B tournament opener, crushing Lopez Island 76-8.

The defending state champions three years running had a 48-0 lead at the half.

Eleven different Neah Bay players scored, led by Qwaapeys Greene with 12. Angel Halttunen and Cerise Moss each scored 11, while Brianna McGimpsey and Lillie Yallup each scored eight.

Neah Bay (19-2), seeded No. 1 in the tournament, next plays No. 4 seed Muckleshoot (14-9) at 6 p.m. today at Sequim High School. If the Red Devils win, they play in the district championship game Saturday against either Lummi or Crosspoint Christian.

Neah Bay 76, Lopez 8

Lopez 0 0 8 0 — 8

NB 20 28 17 11 — 76

Neah Bay (76) — Q. Greene 12, Cerise Moss 11, A. Halttunen 11, McGimpsey 8, Yallup 8, Lawrence 7, D. Greene 6, Caylee Moss 5, W. Martin 4, H. Martin 2, Johnson 2.

Previous
Sequim’s Gracie Chartraw named girls basketball league MVP
Next
PREP PLAYOFF BASKETBALL: Port Angeles boys dropped by Clover Park

More in Sports

Sequim Wolves
PREP BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Sequim rally comes up short against Bainbridge

Sequim started strong, suffered a lull before the Wolves played… Continue reading

Port Angeles Roughriders
PREP PLAYOFF BASKETBALL: Port Angeles boys dropped by Clover Park

The Port Angeles boys basketball team had trouble handling the… Continue reading

Neah Bay Red Devils
1B BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Neah Bay teams sweep in tournament openers

The Neah Bay boys and girls both moved into… Continue reading

Sequim's Gracie Chartraw was named the Olympic League MVP last week by the league's coaches. She is averaging 24.9 points a game for the Wolves. (Emily Mathiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)
Sequim’s Gracie Chartraw named girls basketball league MVP

Port Angeles’ Teanna Clark named league’s defensive player of the year

Sequim's Solomon Sheppard, left, and Mason Rapelje were both named to the Olympic League's first team last week. (Photos by Emily Matthiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)
ALL-LEAGUE BASKETBALL: Sequim’s Sheppard, Rapelje make first team

Port Angeles’ Pierce, Flores on second team

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Pair of Blairs headed to Mat Classic for Forks

A pair of Blairs will compete in wrestling this weekend… Continue reading

The Port Angeles boys 200-yard medley team of, from left, Miles Van Denburg, Patrick Ross, Thomas Jones and Edward Gillespie, won the District 3 title this weekend at Shore Aquatic Center in Port Angeles. (Sally Cole)
BOYS DISTRICT SWIM MEET: (updated) Port Angeles second at district

Riders send three relay teams, three individuals and a diver to state

Nolan Bacchus, Sequim basketball.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Nolan Bacchus, Sequim basketball

The Sequim boys basketball team had great balance in their District 3… Continue reading

Port Angeles' Miriam Cobb carries the ball against Klahowya in the third-place state tournament game Saturday in Federal Way. Port Angeles beat Klahowya 14-0 to finish third in the state in the program's inaugural year of existence. Also in on the play are Port Angeles' Pyper Alton (6) and Audrey Rudd (5). (Kevin Hanson/Enumclaw Courier-Herald)
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL: Port Angeles girls upset Klahowya, finish third at state

The Port Angeles girls flag football team got a… Continue reading

Port Angeles' Brock Hope goes up for a shot against the defense of Orting on Saturday in Port Angeles. The Roughriders won 48-33 to move on to the double-elimination phase of the District 3 2A tournament. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BASKETBALL: PA smothers Orting 48-33 to move on in playoffs

It wasn’t especially pretty, but the Port Angeles boys… Continue reading

Sequim coach Craig Brooks talks to Zeke Schmadeke (0) and Solomon Sheppard during the game Saturday in Sequim. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)
BOYS BASKETBALL: Sequim opens playoffs with huge win

Wolves beat Bulldogs 69-42; Forks’ Titus Rowley 32 points, 34 rebounds in victory

Peninsula College
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula splits pair of games on the road at Edmonds

The Peninsula College women won their 51st straight game in… Continue reading