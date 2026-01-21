PAT NEAL: Cabin fever cures

IT’S OFFICIAL. THE cabin fever season started early and hit hard this year.

Cabin fever is a common, chronic mind-altering seasonal disorder that usually makes its appearance sometime after the holidays are over and only the mess, bills and guilt remain.

Experts agree that the early appearance of this disorder may have been caused by what has turned out to be the mildest winter in years. As predicted by this columnist in my long-range weather prediction column last fall.

That’s how I knew my own cabin fever was coming on, when I found myself writing a newspaper column about writing a newspaper column.

Cabin fever victims often endure a wide range of symptoms ranging from drowsiness to insomnia.

Cabin fever sufferers can experience bloating, depression, brain fog and an inescapable feeling that everyone else is better off than they are.

Probably because they are.

The next thing you know, the cabin fever victim is hoarding hot water bottles, patching their boots and watching old movies.

Ask yourself, have you ever worked on a humongous jigsaw puzzle that you had no chance of ever finishing?

Have you written a letter to the editor of a newspaper?

Tied flies or tried to organize your tackle box?

You could have cabin fever.

It’s not something you have to be ashamed of anymore. I had cabin fever.

This is my story.

Many experts will tell you they have a cure for cabin fever.

They don’t.

I must have tried them all. I played board (pronounced bored) games, but consistently lost.

I tried to get organized, but first I had to make a list.

You need a pencil and paper for that, and there’s no way to find anything in a house that’s cluttered with the effects of cabin fever.

Then I realized that these so-called cures for cabin fever were nothing but a self-defeating waste of time that only left me convinced that winter would never end.

I began to take the weather as a personal affront.

I blamed the weatherman. Which only led to a self-loathing, knee-jerking, gut-wrenching, food-hoarding disorder, where I stocked up on chocolate until the grocery store shelves were almost bare.

Knowing you have cabin fever is the first step in finding a cure.

Fortunately, I found some real cures for cabin fever that are both therapeutic and diagnostic.

Winter steelhead fishing is a self-defeating form of cabin fever therapy where the sufferer wades into a glacial stream, casting at an imaginary fish while various appendages slowly freeze.

Neurotic feelings of desperation, futility and rage only increase with each passing hour as you realize that, even if you were to catch a steelhead, you would probably have to turn it loose.

Still, after a day of steelhead fishing, the cabin fever sufferer will be cured and transformed into a hypothermia victim who is perfectly content to sit in front of a hot stove and thaw out the hands and feet with warm liquids.

Digging razor clams is another sure-fire cabin fever cure.

You don’t have to be insane to dig razor clams in the night tides of January. But it helps.

At least you can take comfort in the fact that you are not alone.

There is usually a big crowd of other cabin fever sufferers walking out into the surf of the ocean beach in the dark, where a rogue wave can slam into you at any time and drag you out into the dark abyss.

It worked for me.

I got a clam.

I didn’t get drug out to sea.

I didn’t have cabin fever anymore.

_________

Pat Neal is a Hoh River fishing and rafting guide and “wilderness gossip columnist” whose column appears here every Wednesday.

He can be reached at 360-683-9867 or by email via patnealproductions@gmail.com.

Previous
POINT OF VIEW: Mobile college campus coming to Peninsula

More in Opinion

PAT NEAL: Cabin fever cures

IT’S OFFICIAL. THE cabin fever season started early and hit hard this… Continue reading

Carolyn Edge.
POINT OF VIEW: Mobile college campus coming to Peninsula

FOR MANY NORTH Olympic Peninsula residents, the biggest barrier to job training… Continue reading

PAT NEAL: Life on the stump ranch

THOUGH IT MAY seem like our dark and dreary winter will never… Continue reading

PAT NEAL: The 40-pound steelhead

THE HOLIDAYS ARE over. Only the mess remains. That, and the grim… Continue reading

PAT NEAL: Making and breaking New Year’s resolutions

BY NOW, I’M pretty sure we’ve all had it up to here… Continue reading

PAT NEAL: The gift of the guides

With apologies to O. Henry’s “Gift of the Magi.” EIGHTEEN DOLLARS AND… Continue reading

PAT NEAL: The Christmas colonoscopy

IT WAS DAYLIGHT on the river, but I was not on a… Continue reading

Jim Buck.
YOUR VIEW: Facts about the Elwha Watershed study

OUTSIDE SPECIAL INTERESTS are threatening to tie up more Clallam County trust… Continue reading

PAT NEAL: Interpreting the weather report

ONCE UPON A time, anthropologists somehow determined that the Eskimos have 50… Continue reading

PAT NEAL: A rainforest expedition

IT WAS A dark and stormy night. Inside the cabin, the wood… Continue reading

PAT NEAL: What Thanksgiving means to me

THANK YOU FOR reading this. Writing our nation’s only wilderness gossip column… Continue reading

Carolyn Edge.
First year of Recompete data shows projects gaining momentum

OCTOBER MARKED ONE year since the Recompete initiative started, with the goal… Continue reading