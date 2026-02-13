Port Hadlock boatbuilding school sees leadership shift

Northwest School of Wooden Boatbuilding Board President Richard Schwarz gets a rundown of the systems installed in a lobster boat built on campus by Iain Rainey, a recent graduate and current Marine Systems Prothero intern. (Northwest School of Wooden Boatbuilding)

Organization welcomes interim director as well as new board members

PORT HADLOCK — Leadership at the Northwest School of Wooden Boat Building is shifting significantly.

A total of eight roles recently have been filled: Three board positions, including president and treasurer, two lead instructor positions, two program advisor positions and the role of interim executive director. Six of the positions were chosen from within the organization.

With the transition happening in the midst of the school year, the main focus of the board and staff is to maintain a quality experience and a high level of education for the 50 students currently enrolled, new board president Richard Schwarz said.

“Yes, there is a change happening, but it’s not something that at this point is of any major concern,” Schwarz said. “The stability that the staff brings and that the board brings to this process means we’ll navigate through this and still have full confidence that everything is on track.”

Schwarz has been involved with the school since 2019 and previously served as treasurer. He retired as CEO of Safe Boats late last year.

Safe Boats, headquartered in Bremerton, builds primarily government first-responder vessels for agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Schwarz said.

Schwarz succeeds Sonja Mathews, who will remain on the board as member emeritus.

“I’m grateful for Sonja’s contributions as board president from 2019 to 2025,” Schwarz said in a news release. “She helped launch the school’s nationally recognized Marine Systems program; grew the school’s scholarship fund exponentially; built the school’s foundation for sustainable growth through investments in facilities, equipment, and digital communication; and was a steady hand through the COVID years.”

In 2024, during Mathews’ tenure, the school was designated as a Center of Excellence for Domestic Maritime Workforce Training and Education by the U.S. Department of Transportation, Maritime Administration.

Former deputy executive director Christina Ruben is now the interim executive director.

Longtime executive director Betsy Davis, who retired last year, will offer guidance through the transition as a mentor, according to the news release from the school (NWSWB).

“Christina brings so much talent and experience to her role as Interim ED,” Davis said. “During her 10 years at NWSWB, she helped develop most of the school’s policies, procedures, and communication tools; and she and Heidi Blehm were part of the dream team that helped the school sail through its rigorous accreditation process that wrapped up in September.”

Tucker Piontek is now the boatbuilding lead instructor, and Evan Baird has assumed the role of marine systems lead instructor.

Sean Koomen and Kevin Ritz, former lead instructors of the boatbuilding and marine systems programs, respectively, will serve as program advisors.

“(Piontek and Baird) have proven themselves through real-world experience and as instructors,” said Ace Spragg, education director, in the news release. “They know how to tailor information to the needs of each student and they model a work-hard, stay-curious mindset that makes for a great learning environment.”

Joining the board is Bill Shain, a retired biomedical research scientist. Rejoining the board, this time as treasurer, is Michael Delagarza, a school alumnus.

“Michael’s return to the board is a good example of the connection that people feel to the school and the commitment that they have,” Schwarz said.

After announcing Davis’ planned retirement at the end of 2024, the school named Rebecca Benjamin as executive director last April.

“It just ultimately wasn’t the right fit,” Schwarz said. “It wasn’t really what I think she was looking for. It is a complex organization.”

NWSWB has yet to begin its search for its next executive director.

“We’re doing our homework to make sure that we have a robust process in place,” Schwarz said. “That’s one of those priorities for the next couple of months.”

