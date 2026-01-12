No weekly flight operations this week

COUPEVILLE — There will be no field carrier landing practice operations for aircraft stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Complex this week.

No landing practice operations are scheduled at the Outlying Landing Field in Coupeville this week, and no landing practice operations are scheduled at Ault Field.

Comments, including noise complaints, can be directed to the station’s comment line at 360-257-6665 or via email at naswi_noise_comments@us.navy.mil.

All other questions can be directed to the public affairs office at 360-257-2286.

Previous
Scalf plans to run for Jefferson County commissioner

More in News

Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group Father and son KC Eaton and Hayden Eaton became the new owners of Bill’s Plumbing & Sanikan on Dec. 31. They purchased it from Judy Kimler, the daughter of business founders Bill and Ann Kimler, who started the plumbing business in 1959.
Sequim’s Bill’s Plumbing sold after 60-plus years

New owners say they are committed to community

No weekly flight operations this week

There will be no field carrier landing practice operations for… Continue reading

TJ Plastow, right, in purple coat, leads Let’s Keep Moving, an outdoor fitness class at Port Ludlow Marina on Friday. The class participants are known to show up in all weather. On Friday, it was 40 degrees and breezy. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Outdoor fitness class

TJ Plastow, right, in purple coat, leads Let’s Keep Moving, an outdoor… Continue reading

Port Angeles schools report stronger financial position after November closes

Superintendent cites rapid progress with district’s capital projects

Anji Scalf of Port Ludlow has announced plans to run for Jefferson County Commissioner, District 3.
Scalf plans to run for Jefferson County commissioner

Port Ludlow woman aims to listen to community

x
The Answer for Youth helps at-risk population

Home Fund contributes $3,000 grant for meals, car parts and shelter

EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Legislative priorities to be set next week

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

Joel D. McKeen.
Coffee with fire marshal set for Wednesday

The Port Angeles Fire Department will host a public… Continue reading

Tim Stone of Port Townsend practices his hobby of tying fishing flies while enjoying a cup of coffee at his favorite cafe. Stone has fished the lakes and streams in Washington and once caught 70 while fishing in Quilcene. Sixty-six were catch and release; he kept four. Although a hobbyist, Stone has sold the occasional fly to fellow enthusiasts. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Attention to detail

Tim Stone of Port Townsend practices his hobby of tying fishing flies… Continue reading

From left, state Public Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove, Quilcene Fire Rescue Chief Tim Mckern and Quilcene Fire Rescue Commissioner Marcia Kelbon. (Elijah Sussman/Peninsula Daily News)
Quilcene Fire Rescue gains wildland engine

DNR provides 25 surplus engines to wildfire-prone areas

Jaycie Wakefield.
Three added to Sequim-Dungeness chamber board

Two people have been elected to the Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber… Continue reading

Navy security training exercise set for next week

Naval Magazine Indian Island will conduct security training exercises… Continue reading