National Park Service asks for help in locating missing woman

Rented vehicle located Sunday at Sol Duc trailhead

“Angel” Alleacya Boulia, 26, of St. Louis, Mo., was last seen shopping in Port Angeles on Nov. 17, National Park Service officials said. Her rented vehicle was located Sunday at the Sol Duc trailhead in Olympic National Park. (National Park Service)

PORT ANGELES — Olympic National Park officials are seeking the public’s help to locate “Angel” Alleacya Boulia, whose rented vehicle was located Sunday at the Sol Duc trailhead.

Boulia, 26, of St. Louis, Mo., was last seen shopping in Port Angeles on Nov. 17, according to the National Park Service.

Boulia is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds with dark, curly hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her left arm.

She was reported missing on Thursday and her rented vehicle, a 2025 Black Ford Bronco Sport, was found Sunday in Olympic National Park. The rental car company had picked up a signal that confirmed its vehicle was parked at Sol Duc Trailhead, the National Park Service said.

Multi-agency teams have been searching the Sol Duc area with dogs, drones and on foot, the National Park Service said. These teams include the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Search and Rescue, Port Townsend Police, Kitsap County Search and Rescue, Kitsap Search Dogs and Olympic Mountain Rescue. A technical team also has searched the river corridor, the National Park Service said.

Rangers are asking anyone who has information about Boulia’s whereabouts to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009. Tips also can be submitted at www.nps.gov/ISB or via email at nps_isb@nps.gov.

