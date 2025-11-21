Man shot in Port Angeles identified

Investigation by OII continues

PORT ANGELES — The man shot and killed by police this week has been identified.

Matthew Tyler Charles, 39, was shot and killed Monday afternoon during a police use-of-deadly-force incident in Port Angeles, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office confirmed Friday in a news release from the state Office of Independent Investigations (OII).

Charles was wanted on a federal U.S. Marshal’s warrant for assault. Around 1 p.m. Monday, Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (ONPET) detectives located Charles walking on 10th Street between F and G streets on the west side of Port Angeles.

When uniformed Port Angeles Police Department officers tried to make contact, the man attempted to evade them, according to a join news release from the PAPD and the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Three PAPD officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard in an officer-involved shooting, Port Angeles Deputy Police Chief Jason Viada said Tuesday.

“At least two officers tried to position themselves to use a Taser, even though they could see that the guy had a gun,” Viada said Tuesday. “And then an officer attempted to use K-9, and an officer made at least two attempts to get a less-lethal launcher,” such as a 40mm sponge round, he added.

“They attempted rapport building, verbal commands, and this went on and on,” Viada said. “They really tried. They did that for as long as they could.”

Charles fled on foot and fired at officers, who returned fire, according to the joint news release Tuesday.

Charles was transported to Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles where he was pronounced deceased.

OII arrived on the scene about 4 p.m. Monday and assumed jurisdiction.

The OII eventually will release the names of the involved officers.

Once the investigation is complete, OII will release a final case report to the public and the case will be forwarded to the Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for review of possible charges.

By state statute, OII is directed to complete its investigations within 120 days or report the reason for the delay to the OII Advisory Board. OII typically provides an update during an investigation, usually at the 60-day point.

The OII has established a tip line and is requesting anyone with information regarding the incident call the tip line at 564-999-3608.

