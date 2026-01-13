Jefferson County officials highlight legislative priorities for this session

PORT TOWNSEND — In a discussion on bills planned to go before the state Legislature in the session that started Monday, Jefferson County officials expressed support for some and concern toward others.

Prosecuting Attorney James Kennedy, Assessor Jeff Chapman and Treasurer Stacie Prada made presentations Monday before the board of county commissioners. Kennedy said several proposed juvenile justice and resentencing bills would, if passed, likely result in added costs and workloads for the county without accompanying state funding, particularly through reopened cases, additional hearings and expanded victim notification requirements.

“Any time you hear the Legislature talk about resentencing or trying to redo or undo past actions, I want your ears to perk up, because that’s going to be costs for us,” Kennedy said. “There’s going to be a price tag attached to that.”

He said counties already are strained from prior reforms and warned that lawmakers often underestimate the real-world impacts on prosecutors’ offices and crime victims.

He raised particular concern about bills lowering parole eligibility for aggravated murder committed by juveniles, noting the toll repeated hearings can take on victims’ families.

Those serving sentences for aggravated murder committed as juveniles would be eligible for parole after 15 years instead of 20 years under House Bill 1317, Kennedy said.

“Imagine what that does to the victim’s family, an annual hearing every year after the person who committed aggravated murder against their loved one,” Kennedy said.

Bills that might bring change to the assessor’s office are related to property tax exemptions, Chapman said.

There is an existing senior citizen exemption in Jefferson County that reduces property taxes for homeowners ages 62 or older with household incomes of $45,000 or less.

Currently, about 1,000 households qualify for that exemption. Under legislation Chapman discussed, the income threshold could increase to roughly $65,000 to $70,000.

Because eligibility is based on income rather than assets, Chapman said well-off homeowners who own their homes outright but have limited cash flow could qualify, even if they hold significant wealth.

“Increasing that level may not necessarily gain people who really need a break, a property tax break,” Chapman said. “It may not necessarily help the people you think it will.”

Chapman also addressed proposed legislation that would raise the annual property tax revenue growth cap from 1 percent to up to 3 percent, a change that would help counties, cities and schools keep pace with rising costs.

“Sales taxes are more regressive than property taxes,” Chapman said. “I’m an advocate for property tax.”

Prada said she is keeping her eyes on House Bill 1867, which would allow counties to impose a voter-approved real estate excise tax (REET) to fund affordable housing.

According to Jefferson County’s 2026-27 legislative priorities document, HB 1867 would expand local authority to impose an affordable housing REET of up to 0.5 percent, subject to voter approval.

HB 1867 also was included in the commissioners’ list of legislative priorities.

Second Substitute House Bill 1960 would prevent the state from reclaiming local sales tax revenue through renewable energy rebate programs.

While Jefferson County does not currently host large wind or solar projects, the bill would protect counties that do, Prada said.

Counties with wind or solar farms receive sales tax revenue from construction of renewable energy projects, only to see that revenue reclaimed by the state several years later through rebate programs, Prada said.

“What happens is the county gets the sales tax, and then a year or two later, the state says we’re issuing this rebate and we’re sweeping money back from the county,” Prada said.

The commissioners’ list of policy priorities also includes HB 1805, which would fund services for children and families by authorizing a local sales and use tax aimed at early intervention, mental health and family well-being.

HB 2269 would provide additional flexibility for limited areas of more intensive rural development (LAMIRDs).

HB 1763 and Senate Bill 5576 would create a local option sales tax on short-term rentals, with revenue dedicated to affordable housing.

The highest capital funding requests were made for continued funding of Phase 1 of the Port Hadlock wastewater treatment system. The request would be for $6.75 million needed to complete about 200 residential hookups.

Commissioner Heidi Eisenhour noted that Rep. Steve Tharinger, D-Port Townsend, will be absent for at least five weeks due to a medical issue, affecting committee leadership and budget discussions.

