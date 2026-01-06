Photo

It’s a girl!

Raquel Matiase-Pablo and Ruben Rameriz of Forks welcomed Helen into the world at 6:28 p.m. on Friday, the first baby born on the North Olympic Peninsula in 2026. Helen weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and has three siblings ages 9, 5 and 1. Matiase-Pablo, who speaks three languages, said she migrated to the United States more than 10 years ago. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

Raquel Matiase-Pablo and Ruben Rameriz of Forks welcomed Helen into the world at 6:28 p.m. on Friday, the first baby born on the North Olympic Peninsula in 2026. Helen weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and has three siblings ages 9, 5 and 1. Matiase-Pablo, who speaks three languages, said she migrated to the United States more than 10 years ago. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

Raquel Matiase-Pablo and Ruben Rameriz of Forks welcomed Helen into the world at 6:28 p.m. on Friday, the first baby born on the North Olympic Peninsula in 2026. Helen weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and has three siblings ages 9, 5 and 1. Matiase-Pablo, who speaks three languages, said she migrated to the United States more than 10 years ago.

Previous
Venezuela protest

More in News

Raquel Matiase-Pablo and Ruben Rameriz of Forks welcomed Helen into the world at 6:28 p.m. on Friday, the first baby born on the North Olympic Peninsula in 2026. Helen weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and has three siblings ages 9, 5 and 1. Matiase-Pablo, who speaks three languages, said she migrated to the United States more than 10 years ago. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
It’s a girl!

Raquel Matiase-Pablo and Ruben Rameriz of Forks welcomed Helen into the world… Continue reading

Peninsula flu and RSV cases both on rise, following a statewide trend

Health officer says change to federal schedule ‘concerning’

Mark Ozias.
Clallam County commissioner to travel to Washington, D.C.

Mark Ozias to participate in annual conference

Members of Port Townsend Indivisible, a political protest group, begin to amass along Sims Way on Saturday in the first rally of 2026. The group was called to action in protest of the U.S. government and Donald Trump ousting the president of Venezuela overnight. Gina McMather, second from the right, a member of the Indivisible leadership team, led the pop-up rally. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Venezuela protest

Members of Port Townsend Indivisible, a political protest group, begin to amass… Continue reading

North Olympic Library System staff report that construction funds for the renovation and expansion of the Sequim Library will mostly come from timber revenue via state forest trust lands managed by the Department of Natural Resources. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Sequim library to open in 2026

Timber revenues help fund construction

Joan Butler receives a sweet drink as a gift during her 100th birthday party on Dec. 19 at Diamond Point. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Diamond Point woman celebrates 100th birthday

Butler’s keys to longevity: Keep moving, don’t smoke

Weekly flight operations scheduled

There will be field carrier landing practice operations for aircraft… Continue reading

About 100 people dipped three times into the water during the 38th annual Polar Bear Dip on Thursday at Hollywood Beach in downtown Port Angeles. The air and water temperature were both in the low 40s. Each received a certificate for participating, and proceeds benefitted Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Ringing in the new year

About 100 people dipped three times into the water during the 38th… Continue reading

A new mural, painted by Larry White, has been installed on the east side of BarHop in downtown Port Angeles. (Sam Grello/Port Angeles Waterfront District)
New mural painted as part of initiative

Artist chooses orca on BarHop building

Michael Calvin Mills’ short story collection, “The Caged Man,” was released in December. (Elijah Sussman/Peninsula Daily News)
Author’s work published after a long wait

Stories set in Spain, Costa Rica, Colombia

x
Home Fund contributes to continuing education

United Way funds 11 students for job training at Peninsula College

EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Boards to set 2026 legislative priorities

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula