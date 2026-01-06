It’s a girl!

Raquel Matiase-Pablo and Ruben Rameriz of Forks welcomed Helen into the world at 6:28 p.m. on Friday, the first baby born on the North Olympic Peninsula in 2026. Helen weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and has three siblings ages 9, 5 and 1. Matiase-Pablo, who speaks three languages, said she migrated to the United States more than 10 years ago. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)