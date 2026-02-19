Former Clallam County Superior Court judge dies

Former State Supreme Court Justice Susan Owens, right, swears in Lauren Erickson as the first female Clallam County Superior Court judge. Former Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Erickson to replace Erik Rohrer, who left his post a Superior Court Judge when he was recently elected as District Court 2 judge. (Jesse Major/Peninsula Daily News file)

PORT ANGELES — Lauren Erickson, a former Port Angeles City Council member who became the first woman to serve as a Clallam County Superior Court judge in 2019, has died.

Erickson died Tuesday, according to a news release from the superior court.

“Judge Erickson was quick to smile and laugh,” Clallam County Superior Court Judge Brent Basden said. “She loved to visit and share ideas about the world around her and always made time for others. She treasured the opportunity she had to serve her community as a judge.”

Erickson grew up in Seattle and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1973. After she graduated from the University of Washington in 1977 and Seattle University Law School in 1989, she began her legal career. She held many positions, including private attorney, deputy prosecuting attorney, administrative law judge and land use hearing examiner.

She served as a city council member from 1999-2006.

Former Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Erickson to the bench in January 2019 to replace Erik Rohrer.

“We’ve all realized this is an important moment and I am thrilled to be the first female Superior Court judge,” Erickson said after she was sworn in.

“This is a big deal. Women deserve this.”

Erickson served in the role until she retired in January 2025.