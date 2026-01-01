Aspen Mason-Kleeb, left, and Satria McKnight, both of Port Townsend and members of Popup Movement in Port Hadlock, a circus school owned by Sadie La Donna, right, rehearse a routine they were set to perform Wednesday in a performance as part of the First Night event put on by the Production Alliance. Watching is Julia Franz, seated, a rigger for the company. (Steve Mullensky/ for Peninsula Daily News)

First Night

Aspen Mason-Kleeb, left, and Satria McKnight, both of Port Townsend and members of Popup Movement in Port Hadlock, a circus school owned by Sadie La Donna, right, rehearse a routine they were set to perform Wednesday in a performance as part of the First Night event put on by the Production Alliance. Watching is Julia Franz, seated, a rigger for the company.

Holiday reflections

Free days added for national parks

Non-U.S. residents to pay more for visiting

About 150 to 200 people jumped into 49-degree water at Hollywood Beach on Jan. 1, 2025, for the 37th annual Polar Bear Dip. The air temperature was about 39 degrees, so it was a short, brisk dip that they did three times. There was a beach fire to warm the dippers afterward as well as two portable saunas in the parking lot. The event was sponsored by Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County under the leadership of organizer Dan Welden. Hot drinks, tasty muffins and a certificate for participants were available. (Dave Logan/for Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Polar Plunge set for Hollywood Beach

Event raises funds for Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County

Five elected to Waterfront District board

Holiday lights reflect off the water at Boat Haven in Port Angeles. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Holiday reflections

Clallam extends public defense

Contract agreement is through February

Celebration of life set Super Bowl Sunday

Messages continue to arrive for John Nutter

Committee members sought for ‘For’ and ‘Against’ statements

Search and rescue teams locate deceased man

Anita La Salle, kneeling in the center, poses with her family of son, daughters, son-in-law and grandkids, all from Port Townsend, after spending Saturday on a scavenger hunt and celebrating a reunion to welcome a long-lost family member who hasn’t been seen in more than 50 years. The hunt originated at the Port Townsend Goodwill, where they each had to buy matching clothes, and took them to various venues around Port Townsend culminating at the anchor at Fort Worden State Park. This is the first Christmas they have all been together as a family. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Family reunion

Clallam seeking to extend contracts

Pacts would impact criminal justice in Port Angeles, Sequim

John Nutter.
Olympic Medical Center board commissioner dies at age 54

Nutter, police officer of year in 2010, also worked for hospital, port