Aspen Mason-Kleeb, left, and Satria McKnight, both of Port Townsend and members of Popup Movement in Port Hadlock, a circus school owned by Sadie La Donna, right, rehearse a routine they were set to perform Wednesday in a performance as part of the First Night event put on by the Production Alliance. Watching is Julia Franz, seated, a rigger for the company. (Steve Mullensky/ for Peninsula Daily News)