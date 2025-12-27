Festive breakfast

Volunteers serve up a full breakfast on Christmas morning, for the Third Community Breakfast at the Fred Lewis Scout Cabin in Port Townsend put on by the Reach Out Community Organization, a homeless advocacy program. A full breakfast was served to about 150 people during the morning. On the serving line are, from the back, Rose Maerone, Marie France and Susan Papps.
