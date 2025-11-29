EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Peninsula boards to host budget discussions

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

Budget hearings, a water rate study and other business will be before Peninsula boards and commissions next week.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will conduct a public hearing regarding the proposed 2026 budget and 2026 emergency budget allocations during their weekly business meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners will discuss litigation or potential litigation in executive session with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office during a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The commissioners will continue the budget hearing during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners also will hear an exit report from the Office of the Washington State Auditor during a special meeting at noon Thursday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• Resolutions appointing or reappointing members to various volunteer boards and commissions.

• Resolution closing the Juvenile and Family Services petty cash fund.

• An annual review of the Noxious Weed Control Board’s activities from Christina St. John.

• An amended agreement with Public Works extending 2025 Lodging Tax funding for repairs to a section of the Olympic Discovery Trail from Barker Road to the board of Sequim Bay State Park.

• A presentation regarding volunteer work on the Olympic Discovery Trail from Steve Gray and William Habel.

• Letter of support for the Makah Tribe’s Hoko Hatchery water diversion and intake structure upgrade project.

• Resolution reallocating emergency housing/shelter needs from the Sequim Urban Growth Area into the city of Sequim as part of the periodic update to the comprehensive plan.

• Agreements for the disbursement of Title III funds to Clallam County fire districts 2, 3, 5, 6 and the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue Program.

• An update on an interim contract to provide criminal justice services for the city of Sequim.

• Certification of taxing district levy budgets to the county assessor.

• A letter of support for the Port of Port Angeles’ application for Essential Air Service designation at the William R. Fairchild International Airport.

• Approval of an allocation of $50,000 from Opioid Settlement Funds to support the Harm Reduction Health Center for the first half of 2026.

• Approval of the 2026-2027 Behavioral Health Request for Proposals recommendations totalling $1.8 million.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 16 regarding proposed changes to the fee schedule for the Clallam County Fairgrounds.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 16 regarding proposed changes to the fee schedule for the Clallam County Parks Department.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 16 regarding approval of the 2025 Clallam County Comprehensive Parks Master Plan.

• A request for full reconveyance of the Deed of Trust for 322 Christmas Tree Lane to Bret and Deborah Hendren following the full repayment of a no-interest loan for low-income housing originally issued in May 2002.

• A resolution authorizing 2026 Lodging Tax Funding applications from Olympic Theatre Arts, $37,463; Port Angeles Marathon Association, $45,260; Neah Bay Chamber of Commerce, $53,810; Ghostlight Productions, $17,000; Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports, $60,000; the city of Sequim, $5,000; Ian’s Ride, $10,000; Port Angeles Concerts on the Pier, $12,000; Juan de Fuca Foundation, $40,000; Lincoln Park BMX, $35,300; GOPA, $15,000; Dungeness Crab Festival, $59,500; Forks Chamber of Commerce, $65,000; Sequim Irrigation Festival, $15,000; Top Left Trails, $80,000; Feiro Marine Life Center, $32,000; Washington National Park Fund, $15,000; North Olympic Baseball and Softball, $27,553; Peninsula Trails Coalition, $79,000; Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, $35,000; Olympic Peninsula Rowing Association, $12,000; Clallam County Public Works, $65,450; Peninsula Adventure Sports, $12,500; Olympic Peninsula Visitor Bureau, $850,000; and the Port Angeles Waterfront Center, $321,164.

• Approval of proposed changes to the bylaws for the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.

• An amended memorandum of understanding for the North Olympic Peninsula Recompete Coalition.

• Agreement with the state Department of Ecology for $484,001 to fund the Clean Water District Pollution Identification and Correction Program.

• An agreement with Jefferson County for $9,000 for Clallam County staff Rebecca Mahan and Chase O’Neill for attend, support and facility meetings of the North Pacific Coast Marine Resources Committee.

• Agreement with Pierce, Jones & Associates LLC for $80,642 to provide emergency preparedness education to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

• An agreement with Monica Meyer Consulting, Inc. for $72,673 to develop “Bridging Service Gaps in Clallam County.”

• An agreement with First Step Family Support Center for $101,616 to provide the Supported Parenting Program.

• An agreement with Concerned Citizens for $60,600 to provide the Enhancing Birth to Three Program.

• A resolution establishing the 2026 Clallam County levy rates for Veterans Relief, Developmental Disabilities and Land Assessment Funds.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Clallam County Heritage Advisory Board meeting scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday has been canceled.

• The Animal Solutions Advisory Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Emergency Operations Center at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89070696643?pwd=NLQD04pjXD6qHeTFajbz04m2PqGFb7.1.

For audio only, call 253-205-0468 then enter meeting ID 890 7069 6643 and passcode 881561.

• The Homelessness Task Force will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 of the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St. Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95662121034?pwd=OGtnbTgydVJNWG1hc25Rck5XQ0xiZz09.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 956 6212 1034 and passcode 12345.

• The Conservation Futures Program Advisory Board will meet at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81081709022?pwd=dFpxSWRWblU0ajV5N2h6UER3L0h0UT09.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 810 8170 9022 and passcode 12345.

• The Trails Advisory Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 821 3715 8746 and passcode 840909.

• The Crescent Community Advisory Council will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Joyce Fire Hall, 51250 state Highway 112, Joyce.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87019304582?pwd=dpZRidSTHZ0NkgOcDU2TWowSUdsZz0g.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 870 1930 4582 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 857 7304 5582 and passcode 12345.

• The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/81045648441.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 810 4564 8441 and passcode 12345.

• The Housing Solutions Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Friday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81387023267.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 813 8702 3267 and passcode 12345.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will conduct a workshop and potentially take action regarding the proposed 2026 budget when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

Agenda items include:

• A call for a public hearing at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 regarding an ordinance to update bidding and purchasing procedures.

• A call for a public hearing at 2 p.m. Dec. 22 regarding the Bonneville Power Administration franchise.

• Approval of committee appointments for the Planning Commission.

• Approval of jury fees for Nov. 20 totaling $12,118.20 and Nov. 21 totaling $1,296.70.

A monthly public health and emergency management update from Dr. Allison Berry and Willie Bence.

• Discussion, with a public comment period, and potential action regarding an amended fee schedule for the Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division.

• A workshop regarding derelict vessels and derelict vessel nuisances.

• A discussion, in executive session, with the with the county administrator, chief civil deputy prosecuting attorney and central services director regarding litigation or potential litigation.

• A workshop and potential action regarding extending the deadline for completing the periodic update to the comprehensive plan.

The full agenda is posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Risk Management Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

To join the online meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85745374749.

• The Tourism Coordinating Council will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the first floor conference room at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86976469805.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 869 7646 9805 and passcode 204691.

• The Jefferson County Marine Resources Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the classroom at the Washington State University’s Jefferson County Extension, 97 Oak Bay Road, Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://wsu.zoom.us/j/6372590166?omn=93225841568.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 823 1729 8603.

• The Jefferson County Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Washington State University Jefferson County Extension, 97 Oak Bay Road, Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/95998994925?pwd=p8TXkhpx0ZZOMupwO12jr3FkhbxbP1.1.

• The Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the conference room at Jefferson County Public Works, 623 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

To join the online meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86409997533.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 864 0999 7533 and passcode 059854.

Collaborative group

The Intergovernmental Collaborative Group will discuss a group-funded economic development framework when they meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The group is composed of members of four entities: Board of Jefferson County Commissioners, the Port Townsend City Council, the Port of Port Townsend and the Jefferson County Public Utility District.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Point Hudson Pavilion Building, 355 Hudson St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit https://zoom.us/j/94250777040 or go to www.co.jefferson.wa.us and follow the links under “Quick Links: Videos of Meetings-Streaming Live.”

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter webinar ID 942-5077-7040.

The group also will hear a presentation regarding the Glen Cove report.

Public comments can be emailed to icg@co.jefferson.wa.us.

Jefferson County Public Utility District

Jefferson County Public Utility District commissioners will hear a presentation regarding a water rate study from Paul Quinn and Sergey Tarasov during a special meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the PUD offices, 310 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/my/jeffcopud or call 833-548-0282, meeting ID 4359992575#.

The agenda is posted at https://jeffpud.diligent.community/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

Forks city

The Forks City Council will conduct a special meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in city hall, 500 Division St., Forks.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at www.forkswashington.org.

Port Angeles city

The Port Angeles city council will conduct a public hearing regarding the adoption of the proposed 2026 budget when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 321 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting, visit www.cityofpa.us/Live-Virtual-Meetings or https://cityofpa.webex.com/cityofpa/j.php?MTID=m0b11d8724fb504da55987f665d707e2c.

For audio only, call 1-844-992-4726 and enter access code 2556 085 2915.

Public comment sent to council@cityofpa.us will not be read during the meeting, but it will be entered into the meeting record.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.cityofpa.us/583/Meetings-Agendas.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday has been canceled.

Port Townsend schools

The Port Townsend School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet in the district’s board room, 1610 Blaine St., Port Townsend.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/ptsd/Board.nsf/Public.

Sequim schools

The Sequim School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will meet in the district’s board room, 503 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/sequim/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

Olympic Medical Center

Olympic Medical Center commissioners will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Linkletter Hall at Olympic Memorial Hospital, 939 Caroline St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://www.olympic medical.org/virtual-board-meeting.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.olympicmedical.org/about-us/board-information.

Fire Protection District 3

Clallam County Fire Protection District 3 commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district’s training and operations center, 255 Carlsborg Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84401730144?pwd=Y2ZtS0wzSDFLVlVlTG9CUW9GdDVidz09.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 868 5240 5153 and passcode 912707.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://ccfd3.org/board-meetings.

The district covers the east side of Clallam County with a small portion in Jefferson County.