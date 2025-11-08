EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Peninsula boards to discuss timber, budgets

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

A timber income report, a 2026 budget approval and a property tax levy will be before Peninsula boards and commissions next week.

Clallam County commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will hear a timber income report from the state Department of Natural Resources during their weekly business meeting on Monday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 8 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Monday.

Attendees should note the change to the regular meeting dates and times due to the observance of Veterans Day on Tuesday.

The commissioners also will conduct a budget workshop with department heads during a special meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• A discussion regarding the proposed five-year capital plan.

• Resolution authorizing the auditor to void outstanding claims and warrants dated July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

• Approval of a public sewer easement with Carlsborg Village LLC for property located at West Runnion and Carlsborg roads.

• A resolution authorizing submission of a performance bond in lieu of improvement costs for the final land division requirement associated with the Carlsborg Village Phase I.

• A resolution appointing Richard “Rick” Burns to the Park and Recreation Advisory Board

• Authorize the Clerk of the Board to forward the “For” and “Against” Committee form to the Clallam County Auditor regarding a proposed charter amendment regarding Board of County Commissioners’ town hall meetings.

• A discussion on proposed budget reductions, revisions, supplemental appropriations and debatable emergencies to be considered Nov. 25.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 25 regarding proposed levies for the General Purpose, Road Fund and Conservation Futures property taxes.

• Memorandum of understanding with North Olympic Healthcare Network to facilitate medical and behavioral health services of juvenile and adult individuals while in county custody.

• Opening of bids for the joint public safety facility.

• Opening of proposals for construction administrative services for the joint public safety facility project.

• A public hearing regarding proposed changes to zoning related to accessory housing, vacation rentals, recreational vehicles and park model placement.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Clallam County Revenue Advisory Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Monday.

The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.clallamcountywa.gov/669/Live-Archived-Meetings-Online.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Conservation Futures Program Advisory Board will meet at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81081709022.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 810 8170 9022 and passcode 12345.

• The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam Bay/Sekiu Community Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting will be at the Sekiu Community Center, 42 Rice St., Sekiu.

• The Clallam County Finance Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Friday.

The committee will meet in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

• The Behavioral Health Advisory Board will meet at noon Friday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/92746778294.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 927 4677 8294 and passcode 12345.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

The agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Ferry Advisory Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the first floor conference room at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82536075998.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 825 3607 5998.

• The Jefferson County Water Utility Coordinating Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Pacific Room at Jefferson County Public Health, 615 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

Clallam County Charter Review Commission

The Charter Review Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• A proposed charter amendment regarding the establishment of an Ethics Review Board, presented by Commissioner Cameron.

• A proposed charter amendment regarding lands acquisition, presented by Commissioner Richards.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Port of Port Angeles

The Port of Port Angeles commissioners meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday has been rescheduled to Wednesday due to the observance of Veterans Day.

The hybrid meeting will be at the port commission, 338 W. First St., Port Angeles.

Comments may be submitted until 8 a.m. Tuesday to jennar@portofpa.com or by calling 360-461-9515.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://portofpa.com/about-us/agenda-center.

Port of Port Townsend

Port of Port Townsend commissioners will conduct a workshop at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The commissioners also will meet in a regular session at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the Point Hudson Pavilion Building, 355 Hudson St., Port Townsend.

To join either of the meetings online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86269043651?pwd=MDlybTZHSmxaRW5BMW1CajdOTUJHUT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 862 6904 3651 and password 911887.

The agendas are expected to be posted at https://portofpt.com/about-us/port-commission/meeting-minutes.

Clallam County Public Utility District

Clallam County Public Utility District commissioners will consider adopting the 2026 budget when they meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Lake Crescent boardroom at the PUD’s main office, 104 Hooker Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84721624204?pwd=Q0pCaVRLWXFqeWpONVFYaFM0UFB2UT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 847 2162 4204 and passcode 718170.

Public comment may be submitted in advance to info@clallampud.net.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/clallampud/Board.nsf/Public.

Jefferson County Conservation District

The Jefferson County Conservation District supervisors will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The supervisors also will discuss the performance of a public employee in executive session during a special meeting at 8:45 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meetings will be at the district’s office, 205C W. Patison, Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://meet.goto.com/724639461.

For audio only, call 866-899-4679 and enter access code 724-639-461.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://www.jeffersoncd.org/board-meetings/2025-board-meetings-3tw9b-3lzwx.

Forks city

The Forks City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in city hall, 500 Division St., Forks.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at www.forkswashington.org.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council workshop meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday has been canceled.

Sequim city

The Sequim City Council will consider adopting its proposed 2026 property tax levy when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the civic center, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

The agenda and meeting link are posted at https://www.sequimwa.gov/215/Agendas-Minutes.

Chimacum School Board

The Chimacum School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in Room 702 at Chimacum Elementary School, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

To join the meeting, visit csd49.zoom.us/j/82679232108 or dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 826 7923 2108.

The agenda is expected to be posted at go.boarddocs.com/wa/chimacum/board.nsf/public.

Port Angeles schools

The Port Angeles School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet at Lincoln Center, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

The meeting will stream at https://www.youtube.com/@portangelesschooldistrict.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.boarddocs.com/wa/pasd/Board.nsf/public.

Quillayute Valley schools

The Quillayute Valley School board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will meet in the library at Forks High School, 261 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.qvschools.org/o/qvsd/page/board-meetingsagendas.

Brinnon Fire

The Jefferson County Fire Protection District 4 commissioners will conduct a public hearing regarding the proposed 2026 general, bond and EMS budgets during a special meeting at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners will meet at Brinnon Fire Department Station 41, 272 Schoolhouse Road, Brinnon.

Copies of the proposed budget are available for review at station 41 during regular business hours.

The full agenda is posted at https://brinnonfire.org/board.

Jefferson County Library Board of Trustees

The Jefferson County Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Shold Room at the Jefferson County Public Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88461360461?pwd=SI2afXaRGWPFzAgojItItK3Nw4IzIH.1.

For audio only, dial 253-205-0468 then enter meeting ID 884 6136 0461 and passcode 616692.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.jclibrary.info/event/board-trustees-regular-meeting-13116.

Cemetery commission

The Gardiner Community Cemetery commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The public meeting will be held downstairs in the Gardiner Community Center, 980 Old Gardiner Road, Gardiner.